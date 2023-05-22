A week out from the annual Vandalia Gathering, Department of Arts, Culture and History Events Manager Adam Jones sounded a little anxious, a little tired, but already very excited.
West Virginia’s largest traditional arts and culture festival was just days from returning.
Over the phone, Jones laughed nervously and said, “We’ve got a few 20-hour days ahead of us. It’s a lot of work, but so worth it.”
The Vandalia Gathering kicks off Friday, as it usually does, at the beginning of the Memorial Day Weekend. It’s three days of mountain music, dance and spirit. For generations, people have brought their families out to the Capitol Complex to listen to old-time music under shady trees and nibble on an ear of buttery, roasted corn.
Like every other festival in the country, the Vandalia Gathering was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and essentially halted for two years, although a short concert was held on the grounds in 2021. The event finally returned at full strength last year.
“I wouldn’t say that last year was a relaunch, per se,” Jones said. “It was more of a picking back up after the pandemic. We called it a family reunion.”
It was joyous. It was fun. The weather wasn’t terrible.
“We had, like, 16 minutes of rain, and then, the rest of the weekend was very pleasant,” Jones said.
But the crowds were a bit light.
“We were very happy with the turnout,” he said. “But we know some people were still testing the waters.”
Last year’s festival didn’t see prepandemic-level attendance and he's not sure how things will play out this year. Along with all the other usual planning, event staff was having to work around construction on the Capitol grounds, which means the layout of the festival is going to look a little different.
It isn’t necessarily bad, Jones added. Having to move some of the events during the Vandalia Gathering around might be good, he said.
For example, Jones said the square dancing is being moved inside.
“Some of the people who come out to see that are getting up in age,” he said. “The heat can get to be a little too much for them, and a lot of them wouldn’t walk down to the stage to watch it.”
Indoors might be more comfortable for them, Jones said.
They will have to see, he supposed.
Jones thinks it might take a couple of years for the festival to regain its prepandemic crowds, although declining attendance is something that many traditional culture festivals were concerned with before COVID-19.
Attendance at the Vandalia Gathering isn’t what it was a couple of generations ago. The shape of the festival has changed. People used to camp out on state grounds. They also have more entertainment options than ever before, and traditional anything goes in and out of style.
Some other festivals have stretched the term "traditional" a bit, in hopes of attracting a larger audience. Jones said they wanted to grow the Vandalia Gathering, that as things considered to settle down into a new normal from the pandemic, he'd planned to expand and add more.
“This year, we’ve got more vendors and more food,” he said. “You can still get your ear of corn, but you don’t have to wait in as long of a line to get something to eat.”
But his team isn’t planning on leaving tradition behind.
“We want to keep our culture alive,” he said.
Jones said others want that, too. While the crowd at last year’s Vandalia Gathering wasn’t historic, the festival was encouraging.
“We had more kids coming out to compete than we’ve ever had,” he said.
Jones said he and others were concerned that traditional arts were on a decline, and that the festival might fade away.
“We were nervous that kids weren’t still learning traditional music and culture,” he said. “And then there were parents with 4- and 5-year-olds who were calling about the competitions last year.
“It warmed my heart.”
This year’s festival, he promised, will be most of what people expect. Friday night, beginning at 6:30 p.m. there’s an awards ceremony, followed by a concert, featuring some of the state’s most respected traditional musicians. Saturday and Sunday, there’s music and dance all day.
Jones is looking forward to getting it underway. He said he is excited to see the Vandalia Gathering arrive again so he can take a breath and begin preparing for next year, although, sometimes, he's wondered how much the festival actually needs him.
The festival is ultimately about people celebrating their common culture and heritage.
“It’s one of those things where I’m stressed the whole time and nervous preparing for it,” Jones said. “But I think, with no preparation, everybody would still come and play under a tree.”