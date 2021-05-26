The state will get a condensed and abbreviated version of the annual Vandalia Gathering in Charleston this weekend.
Saturday, from 2 to 4 p.m., on the north plaza of the State Capitol Complex, the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History will host a concert with performances by Kanawha Tradition, the T-Mart Rounders, and the Mountain Stage house band.
The annual celebration of the traditional arts, music, dance, stories, crafts and food will also feature a dance performance with Lou Mauri and the Appalachian Cloggers, but this year’s gathering will not include vendors selling food, drink, arts or crafts.
Last year’s Vandalia Gathering, along with most other festivals across the country, was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but a 2020 Vandalia Award winner was chosen.
This year, the festival will also recognize last year’s winner as well as announce the winner of the 2021 Vandalia Award.
Following current COVID-19 guidelines, people who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear face coverings or socially distance.
Seating is limited and guests are encouraged to bring chairs.
The event is free and open to the public. The concert will also be broadcast live on the West Virginia Channel and streamed through the website and Facebook page for the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.
For more information, call 304-558-0220.