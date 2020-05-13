Venues may be closed, but the shows go on

With social distancing in effect, area clubs and theaters have closed down, but that hasn’t stopped performers from sharing what they do online.
This weekend, we have our first virtual arts and music festival. Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, RiffRaff Collective in Mercer County will host “All Together Arts Week Virtual Celebration.” The seven-hour program includes performances, studio tours, interactive discussions, artist interviews, music videos, workshops and more.
The virtual celebration showcases artists and musicians from around the state, including Qiet, Alasha Al’Qudwa, Option 22, Andrew Adkins, Melissa and Kayla McKinney.
Music will be a mix of performances and music videos.
Here’s are some other upcoming shows:
(All events on Facebook, except where otherwise stated)
Thursday
9 p.m. — Haus of Olivur. Burlesque and variety. Mature audiences. (Instagram @olivetupartie)
Friday
5 p.m. — Pop + Play Goes Digital. Bingo, group charades and Pictionary using Zoom. Visit Element Federal Credit Union on Facebook for details.
5 p.m. — Fletcher’s Grove. Funk/Jam (Fletcher’s Grove)
6 p.m. — Deni Bonet’s Happy Hour Live Stream. Former “Mountain Stage” band member. Deni Bonet.
7 p.m. — Friyay Painting Party. Online painting lesson. Uncork & Create (Uncork & Create)
7 p.m. — Jeff Ellis. Indie rock singer/songwriter. (Jeff Ellis)
7:30 p.m. — The Band Wagon Yeehaw Show: genre-bending bluegrass. (Pamela Ray)
Saturday
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — All Together Arts Week Virtual Celebration. Interviews, workshops, virtual tours, performances and more. Based in Mercer County but featuring artists from around the state. (The RiffRaff Arts Collective)
7:30 p.m. — The Band Wagon Yeehaw Show: genre-bending bluegrass. (Pamela Ray)
8 p.m. — Quarantine Comedy Night LIVE at Espresso Yourself Coffee House. Comedy hosted by the Fearless Fools. (The Fearless Fools)
Sunday
5 p.m. — The Band Wagon Gospel Hour (Pamela Ray)
7 p.m. — “Quick Call Y’All with Austin Susman” local talk and musical guests (Quick Call Y’All with Austin Susman)
7 p.m. — Chet Lowther. Singer/songwriter. (Chet Lowther)
Tuesday
7 p.m. Blue Yonder. Singer/songwriter John Lilly, with Robert Shafer and Will Carter. (blueyonderhonkytonk)
Upcoming
May 23 — Appalachian Folk Festival Live Stream. With Charles Wesley Godwin, Kites, Derek Spencer and more. (Appalachian Folk Online Music Festival).
May 27 — Isolation Sessions: Sarah Rudy. Indie rock. Singer/songwriter. (Hello June)