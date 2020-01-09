Ward Davis at Boulevard Tavern

Country singer-songwriter Ward Davis comes to the Boulevard Tavern Sunday night.

Country singer-songwriter Ward Davis comes to the Boulevard Tavern in Charleston Sunday night. Songs Davis has written have been recorded by Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Trace Adkins and more. The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15.

