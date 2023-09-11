After more than 50 years of doing anything, it’s easy to think about slowing down — even if just a little.
Members of the Kentucky Headhunters have been playing, recording and touring since the late 1960s. After that many years, it’s starting to get to them.
Speaking over the phone in advance of the band’s show Thursday night during Ribfest at Haddad Riverfront Park, guitarist Richard Young said not to get them wrong. The Kentucky Headhunters love to play.
“We cherish every day,” the guitarist and singer said. “We’re actually playing just a little bit more than maybe we should.”
A few weeks ago, Young said he and the band were coming home after a stop in Minnesota. It was the last of a series of shows from their summer tour.
Young said he was worn out, but that’s to be expected. He’s 67.
Going on tour and playing shows can be hard when you’re in your 20s. It’s even harder when you’re inching toward 70.
“The fact that I’m tired and dragging a little bit is OK,” he explained.
But then bassist Doug Phelps came up to him and said, “You know, Richard, maybe three dates instead of four might be a little bit better.”
“And God, Doug is the youngest and healthiest of us all,” Young said.
Phelps is 62.
While that might not seem all that much of a difference, Young said it was the thing that threw a flag up for him.
The band needed to slow down. It’s not like they need to stay out on the road so much.
“We got, I think, a little overzealous with the booking over the last couple of years,” he said. “We’ve enjoyed it. It gave us some extra income and we were able to put roofs on houses or do whatever we needed done.”
But it was time to slow down a little, if not exactly take it easy.
The Kentucky Headhunters are touring with their 2021 record, “That’s A Fact, Jack!” They recorded the album in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, when almost nobody was touring.
Young said after everyone was off the road, the band needed something to do. So, all of them were writing and working on music. After a while, they agreed they needed to do something with what they had.
“So, against doctor’s orders, we went into the studio,” he said.
It wasn’t like how the band typically records a record.
“Normally, we go down on the farm and spend a couple of weeks before we go into the studio,” Young said. “People in the professional world call that pre-production. We call it just hanging out.”
“We didn’t have that luxury, this time,” he added.
But they brought their songs and song ideas. Young said they’d all recorded rough demos at home on cassette tapes, but when they went to the studio, they didn’t have a cassette recorder to play them on. At least, they didn’t have one that worked.
“So, we went to the pawn shop,” he said.
They found an old boom box and that’s where the band started — with a banged-up boom box and a stack of yellow legal pads.
As much as they could, he said, they kept a safe distance. Young said his wife insisted that everybody wash their hands as often as they could.
Young says they’re proud of the record, which has a different feel and mixes in some older material with the new, including a cover of Rick Derringer’s “Cheap Tequila.”
Slowing down is inevitable, but Young said they are glad to still be doing what they do and are excited about coming back to Charleston. The city holds a fond memory.
Just before the band broke into the mainstream in the late 1980s, The Kentucky Headhunters were playing at a club in Charleston during the same week that the rock band Aerosmith was warming up for a tour at the Charleston Civic Center.
Young remembered thinking how cool it would be to get to play the Civic Center. Then, the band started landing hits on the country charts. Months later, the Kentucky Headhunters returned and headlined at the Civic Center.
He’s never forgotten.
“It’s always good to come back,” Young said.