Not everybody takes to touring and life on the road, even if you’re from a musical family.
Singer/songwriter Franni Rae Cash of We The Kingdom, who performs with Casting Crowns at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Monday night, said she didn’t have an easy time with it in the beginning.
“That first year was very difficult for me as a singer,” she said. “It was my first touring both vocally and mentally.”
Cash said she needed some time to catch her breath, to get her touring legs under her. This year has been so much better.
“This year, I guess I’m just braver,” she said. “I’ve been loving it.”
We The Kingdom formed in 2018 with Cash, her father, producer Ed Cash and his brother, Scott. They were joined by Cash’s brother Martin and her father’s friend Andrew Bergthold.
In the fall of 2019, the band released its first two singles, “Dancing on the Waves,” and “Holy Water,” which turned out to be a breakthrough hit. They quickly released an EP, went out for several shows with Chris Tomlin over the holidays, recorded more material and were gearing up to really dive into touring when the pandemic struck.
The pandemic kept them from touring for a while, but did nothing to stop them.
We The Kingdom continued writing songs and recording, released a debut record and four more EPs, including a Christmas record. Along the way, they won three Dove Awards and were nominated for two Grammys.
A second full-length studio album is in the works.
Cash laughed about it and said, “I think somebody said you have your whole life to write your first album. With your second, you have to do it in a few months.”
The pace from the beginning to now has been strange, but it's also been very rewarding.
“It’s very difficult to get your mind around,” she said.
Before she took to the road, Cash had a fledgling career in Nashville. She was writing and co-writing songs with different artists, while also trying to figure out whether she really wanted to make her own record.
“The co-writing was good,” she said. “I got to work with some very cool people.”
But she didn’t like the factory feel of it -- punching in every day at 10 in the morning and punching out at 2 in the afternoon, with the expectation being that a song had been written and/or made into a demo by the end of the session.
“It was all just an algorithm, a formulaic process,” she said.
Working with her family isn’t so mechanical.
“There’s no formula,” she said. “We’ve written songs in the back of pickup trucks. We’ve written songs in hot tubs. We’ve written songs on the bus on the way to shows.”
The process is more organic but comes with its own complications. On tour, they have close quarters and personal boundaries to deal with.
“It’s hard,” Cash said. “You’re dealing with family histories and triggers.”
They rely on their faith and a healthy dose of forgiveness and reconciliation.
“Forgiveness is one-sided,” she said. “You can forgive, even it the other person hasn’t asked you to be forgiven.
“Reconciliation is a two-way thing. In my family, we’ve been able to reconcile.”
Touring as a Christian artist is different than she expected. The schedule was obvious, but caught her off-guard in the beginning.
“It’s, 'Oh, we don’t go to church,'” she said.
At least, they don’t go as regularly as they once did. The routine doesn’t allow it.
“You have to be on the bus out of Nashville at midnight on Wednesday,” she said. “You play a show Thursday night, Friday night, Saturday night and Sunday night. You get back on the bus and wake up in Nashville Monday morning.”
Unless you play a Monday night show, then it’s Tuesday morning.
Being a person of faith, the life is fascinating to observe. Their concerts include worship and celebration of the Lord, but it’s mostly for the crowd.
“You’re pouring so much out,” Cash said. “You have to be very intentional about being poured into.”
On the road, they do what they can. She said they have a friend, James Putnam, who’s a mentor and pastor figure on tour.
Before every show, they gather to listen to a worship song, read a devotional, sit in silence or pray.
“It’s really amazing to see where the spirit leads us,” she said. “It’s our number one thing to stay close to the Lord.”
This year is shaping up to be a busy one for We The Kingdom. Following their East Coast tour with Casting Crowns, they'll head out west in the fall where they'll be away from home more and the crowds will be different.
“I love the West Coast,” she said. “The believers out there are kind of few and far between, but they’re fiery. They’re all out and it’s really fun to play out there.”
In the meantime, Cash said they had new music to share.
“We just committed it all to God,” she said. “We feel like God’s hand has been on it. We’re just so excited about them.”