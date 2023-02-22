Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Multi-award-winning children's book author Tom Beal and illustrator Elea Paybins will be signing copies of their new book, “Kurt Discovers the Orchestra,” at Taylor Books from 6-10 p.m. Saturday.

Kurt, who is physically challenged, discovers the wonders of the orchestra and uses that knowledge and emotion to unlock the wonders and strength within himself. This is the second book Beal and Paybins have worked on together. Their first book, “Bara Seal & Emily Too” was released in 2018 and was the recipient of a Mom's Choice Award. Both books are from the West Virginia-based publisher, Headline Books, in Terra Alta.

