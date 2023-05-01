What you do in life is sometimes just about luck and taking the occasional risk.
West Virginia Symphony conductor candidate Timothy Verville picked up his first musical instrument when he was in the fifth grade.
Verville, who performs Saturday at the Clay Center with the symphony, explained that where he went to school, music was a required course.
“It was a general music class,” the Oklahoma native said. “In the fall, they had us doing some singing and playing some percussion type instruments.”
In the spring, the teacher divided the class up. Some students were assigned to the chorus, while others were sent to the band or the orchestra.
Speaking over the phone from his home near Atlanta, the conductor candidate said, “I don’t remember if I expressed a preference or not, but I remember showing up one day and the teacher was like, ‘hey, hold your hand up.’ ”
Verville held his hand up and the teacher said, “OK. You’re going to play cello.”
The newly minted musician said, “Cool. What’s a cello?”
Verville said he enjoyed the cello, but then his family moved by sixth grade. His new private school didn’t have a music program that included cello.
“Then in seventh grade, I went back to public school, and they had an orchestra there,” he said.
The conductor thought he could pick up the cello again.
The first day of school, he walked into music class and the teacher asked him what he played.
Verville told her the cello, but she said, “We don’t have one.”
They could get one, the teacher offered, if he was willing to wait a few weeks.
Verville didn’t want to wait.
The teacher suggested he could switch instruments — maybe the violin?
“In my seventh-grade mind, I couldn’t rationalize taking my hand from the vertical position and turning it around almost backwards toward myself to play the violin,” he said. “It just didn’t seem comfortable to me.”
The teacher asked if there was anything else he wanted to try?
Verville shrugged and said, “I’ll play bass.”
It looked like fun — and it was.
Through public school, Verville played bass in the school orchestra. He also joined hot, little jazz ensembles, loud, hard rock bands and played twangy country and western.
At the University of Oklahoma, he studied music education. His plan was to be a professional bass player. He’d do session work, be everybody’s sideman and build a career as a performer. He’s also teach lessons on the side.
But music education required instrument conducting classes.
Verville said he wasn’t all that interested. He’d already mapped out what he wanted to do, but then he stood in front of the orchestra for the first time.
The sound shook him.
“Bass players are usually off to the side or in the back,” he said. “Up front, the music was so different.”
He was intrigued.
Verville dove into private lessons and found a couple of youth orchestras in Oklahoma that would give him a try as a guest conductor.
He talked to the director of orchestras at the University of Oklahoma.
Verville hoped the director might help him get some experience with the university orchestra. He thought maybe he’d let him do a 10 or 15 minute piece with them.
Instead, he was handed Italian composer Gaetano Donazeti’s “Elixer of Love,” a two-and-a-half hour opera score.
Verville had five weeks to untangle it, get the orchestra through it, record the concert and bring it back for dissection and analysis.
“Then, I’ll know where to start,” the director told Verville.
“But we did it,” he said.
This led to lessons and more conducting opportunities, but Verville hadn’t entirely committed to conducting. He was still playing bass with orchestras, including one at the Pollard Theatre in Guthrie, Oklahoma.
The Pollard had a problem, Verville said.
Each year, the theater produced three of four different musicals, like “Little Shop of Horrors” or “Fiddler on the Roof.” Each show ran for about 20 performances.
“But every show had a different conductor,” Verville said. “They’d get them in and hate them.”
Some of it was personality, but some of them weren’t very good — and Verville thought he was at least as good as most of them. So, he gave an impassioned 10-minute speech to the theater’s creative director.
“I talked about my care and concern for the theater, the quality of the productions,” he said,
He added that he’d been good to work with. He got along with everyone and he was conscientious.
Verville said, “Whenever I needed a sub, which wasn’t very often, I made sure to send somebody better than me.”
Verville was prepared for every objection, but the creative director just said, “OK. We’ll give you a shot. If you’re not good, we’ll fire you.”
Verville told him, sure, if it didn’t work out, he could go back to the pit — no complaints.
The director said, “No. If you’re really bad, you won’t be playing in the pit either.”
“And that was my first job,” Verville said and laughed.
But he wasn’t bad.
From that first job, Verville’s career has taken him all over the place. He’s led performances with the Tuscon Symphony Orchestra, the Richmond Symphony Orchestra and the Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra.
He performed with and later led the Boston Chamber Orchestra.
He has also led concert performances in Russia, Japan and Europe.
Most recently, Verville has served as music director and conductor of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra.
Verville says his artistic perspective is broad. He’s a musical omnivore and he prefers bringing variety to an audience.
“I think you can really only have good programming if you’re not shackled,” Verville said.
There are many old favorites, but it’s not good to play them all the time. Exploration and new music is also good, but favorites are favorites for a reason.
Verville said he wants to engage people and there’s just an awful lot of music out there.
“It’s all interesting to me,” he said.
Outside of music, Verville said he likes to work with his hands. He and his kids have been playing with a 3-D printer they got at Christmas, and he likes to work on his car.
He’s not a car collector. He’s just a bit thrifty and enjoys the satisfaction of changing his own oil and keeping a vehicle running.
“I’ve done everything from general maintenance to a full rebuild,” he said. “Back in college, we used to have fun with little import vehicles because they were cheap to work on.”
He has less time for that sort of thing these days, but still does some of the maintenance.
“It’s good for a musician to have something to do where they can step away,” he said.