The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Mozart: Requiem” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Clay Center in Charleston.
Part of the Elliot Foundation Symphonic Series, the evening’s program includes Symphony No. 2 in D Major by Joseph Bologne and Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Brahm’s Variations on a Theme of Haydn, and Mozart’s Requiem.
Mozart began composition of this requiem mass in late 1791, but the work was incomplete at the time of his death later of that same year. It was completed by composer and conductor Franz Xaver Sussmayr in 1792.
Joining the West Virginia Symphony under the direction of Lawrence Loh for this nearly hour-long piece will be vocalists Ava Pine, Elizabeth Baer, Scott Ramsey and Evan Boyer.
The performance will also include the West Virginia Symphony Chorus, the Fairmont State University and Community Chorus, the West Virginia University Chorus, the West Virginia State University Chorus and the WVU Parkersburg Chorus.
Tickets start at $12 and are available online at www.wvsymphony.org, by visiting the Clay Center box office or by calling 304-561-3570.
In an effort to maintain safety during the pandemic, the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra requires all patrons over the age of 2 to wear face masks through the duration of the concert, regardless of vaccination status.