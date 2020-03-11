West Virginia Symphony presents 'Music as Great Literature'

Saturday night, the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Music as Great Literature” with guest cellist Zuill Bailey. Bailey, a 2017 Grammy Award winner, will be performing composer Michael Daugherty’s “Tales of Hemingway,” a representation of Ernest Hemingway’s “Big Two-Hearted River,” “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “The Old Man and the Sea” and “The Sun Also Rises.” The evening will also include Mozart’s Overture to “Die Zauberflote” and Bartok’s Concerto for Orchestra. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert start at $12 and can be purchased by calling 304-561-3570 or visiting wvsymphony.org.
Trending Now
Articles
- Boys basketball: Upstart St. Albans knocks off Woodrow Wilson, heads to state tournament
- When the governor coaches at the state girls basketball tournament, the show goes on
- WVU basketball notebook: Oklahoma trio among league's best according to Huggins
- The Food Guy: Kita Modern Japanese Restaurant is red hot
- WVU suspending in-person classes after spring break over coronavirus fears
- Departing lawmakers taking decades of experience away from Legislature
- WV maple producer enhances syrup with flavorful infusions
- West Side residents urge city to reconsider proposed zoning changes
- WV universities focus on coronavirus prevention
- Girls state tournament preview: Winfield, Nitro pursue Class AA state title
FUNERALS FOR TODAY MARCH 11, 2020
Albright, Georgia - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Anderson, Gwendolyn - 1 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Montgomery.
Cochran, Helen - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Fitzwater, Eldon - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Martin, Robert - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Norman, Iva - 11 a.m., Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.
Persinger, Ed - 7 p.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Ramsey, Mary - Noon, Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Stone, Maverick - 2 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, Spencer.
Welder, Rodney - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.