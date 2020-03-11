West Virginia Symphony presents 'Music as Great Literature'

Cellist Zuill Bailey performs with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra Saturday night at the Clay Center.

Saturday night, the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Music as Great Literature” with guest cellist Zuill Bailey. Bailey, a 2017 Grammy Award winner, will be performing composer Michael Daugherty’s “Tales of Hemingway,” a representation of Ernest Hemingway’s “Big Two-Hearted River,” “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “The Old Man and the Sea” and “The Sun Also Rises.” The evening will also include Mozart’s Overture to “Die Zauberflote” and Bartok’s Concerto for Orchestra. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert start at $12 and can be purchased by calling 304-561-3570 or visiting wvsymphony.org.

Funerals Today

Albright, Georgia - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Anderson, Gwendolyn - 1 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Montgomery.

Cochran, Helen - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Fitzwater, Eldon - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Martin, Robert - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Norman, Iva - 11 a.m., Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

Persinger, Ed - 7 p.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

Ramsey, Mary - Noon, Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Stone, Maverick - 2 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, Spencer.

Welder, Rodney - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.