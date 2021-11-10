The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Composer Adolphus Hailstork knew what he wanted when he composed “An American Port of Call.”

“I wanted to write an opener that dazzled,” he said.

It does.

Saturday night, the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will open its second performance of the season at the Clay Center with Hailstork’s piece.

The concert will also feature guest pianist Jon Nakamatsu performing Rachmaninoff’s Concerto No.2 and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5. The program is called a “Celebration of Keys,” but Hailstork’s full symphony work kicks off the night.

The 80-year-old, Virginia-based composer said for audiences who didn’t know him well, “An American Port of Call” was a good “jumping off” work, a place for musical explorers to get an idea of what he was about.

“I’ve always been a lyrical composer. My work is very tuneful, very tonal,” he explained.

“An American Port of Call” was a piece born from the success of Hailstork’s “A Celebration.”

“It had caught on and was being played a lot,” Hailstork said.

In 1985, when the conductor for the Virginia Symphony Orchestra asked him about using “A Celebration” for a concert, the composer offered him one better — to write something new.

The conductor told him, “Fine. You go right ahead.”

Hailstork said he thought big but didn’t really have a working title for the work.

“I just wanted to write an opening dazzler,” he said.

The name was just happenstance. After he finished the music, he went to the local Harborfest in Norfolk, Virginia.

“We have it every year,” he said.

The festival and the waterfront inspired the name.

“I said, there’s my answer. There’s my title right there,” Hailstork said.

The composer retired from teaching a while back, but he still writes and composes. Over the last year, Hailstork said he’s written 11 pieces — all of them under contract.

That’s fine with him.

“It’s what I like to do, anyway,” he said.

WANT TO GO?

West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Celebration of Keys”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Clay Center

TICKETS: start at $13

INFO: 304-561-3570 or wvsymphony.org

Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram.

