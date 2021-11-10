Composer Adolphus Hailstork knew what he wanted when he composed “An American Port of Call.”
“I wanted to write an opener that dazzled,” he said.
It does.
Saturday night, the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will open its second performance of the season at the Clay Center with Hailstork’s piece.
The concert will also feature guest pianist Jon Nakamatsu performing Rachmaninoff’s Concerto No.2 and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5. The program is called a “Celebration of Keys,” but Hailstork’s full symphony work kicks off the night.
The 80-year-old, Virginia-based composer said for audiences who didn’t know him well, “An American Port of Call” was a good “jumping off” work, a place for musical explorers to get an idea of what he was about.
“I’ve always been a lyrical composer. My work is very tuneful, very tonal,” he explained.
“An American Port of Call” was a piece born from the success of Hailstork’s “A Celebration.”
“It had caught on and was being played a lot,” Hailstork said.
In 1985, when the conductor for the Virginia Symphony Orchestra asked him about using “A Celebration” for a concert, the composer offered him one better — to write something new.
The conductor told him, “Fine. You go right ahead.”
Hailstork said he thought big but didn’t really have a working title for the work.
“I just wanted to write an opening dazzler,” he said.