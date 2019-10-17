Whiskey Daredevils back with new record and new, new music

Whiskey Daredevils frontman Greg Miller was trying to buy bourbon at 10 o’clock on a Friday morning and feeling a little disappointed.
No, he doesn’t have a problem.
Miller is a fan.
A local liquor store was selling Jefferson’s Ocean: Aged at Sea bourbon, a small batch spirit, for around $50 a bottle. The manufacturer suggested retail price is $80, but it can go for twice that.
Miller, who performs Saturday night at The Empty Glass in Charleston, planned to get a bottle when the store opened at 10.
“But they opened at 9 and sold out in 21 minutes,” he sighed.
The bourbon is supposed to be really good, but Miller added sourly, “It’s probably 85 percent marketing and 15 percent reality.”
The same could be said about a lot of bands, but maybe not the Whiskey Daredevils, which are a longtime road band. Miller and company were regulars in Charleston for years, but success has largely kept them away.
“We’ve been trying to get back to Charleston for a while, but the routing and timing just hasn’t worked out,” Miller said.
Which is too bad. Miller said he’s always enjoyed Charleston and the crowd that shows up at The Empty Glass.
“You get a lot of characters there,” he said. “Our kind of people.”
It’s been two years since the band played Charleston, where they headlined Live on the Levee with Of the Dell, but much longer since they’ve played a club show in the city.
“We’ve played a lot of festivals,” Miller said. “That was a nice break from the club circuit — and we’ve been to Europe.”
The band has a new record out, “Bonafide,” the band’s 14th record, which was recorded in Rust Belt Studios in Detroit — the same place where radio rock darling Greta Van Fleet recorded its first two EPs.
Greta Van Fleet recorded its 2018 full-length album in Nashville, but Miller said the band had left some of its stuff.
“We found a cardboard box full of tiny, little shirts and vests. These guys have to be the size of little elves,” Miller said.
The singer and some of the members of the Whiskey Daredevils tried on Greta Van Fleet’s clothes. There are pictures somewhere. None of it actually fit.
Miller and the Whiskey Daredevils don’t have anything against the bluesy rock band, really, but they don’t do the same kind of thing.
“We play a type of music that’s not really in fashion at the moment,” he said. “Roots rock sort of fades in and out.”
Right now, he said, their shows are mostly attracting the rock ‘n’ roll faithful — the people who like the rockabilly sound, the people who want a little country mixed in with their rock ‘n’ roll.
“And we’re a rock ‘n’ roll band,” he said. “You don’t see a lot of that played live.”
At least, Miller said, there’s not a lot of what they do circulating.
A live show is what makes a band, he said. With the Whiskey Daredevils and its 14 records, that all but guarantees that no two shows have the exact same playlist.
Sure, the band is going to play a lot from “Bonafide,” but will invariably dig into its larger catalog.
Miller said the results may sometimes vary.
“Sometimes, you have that moment where you wonder, how does this one start?” He added, “But once you get going, it’s like that initial push downhill.”
Muscle memory usually takes over and as long as everything rhymes and stays in key, the songs work out — mostly.
Miller added that it usually was fine as long as you made whatever rhyme, stayed in the right key and didn’t overthink everything.
Along with music from the new record, the band will likely be playing new, new stuff. Since the band recorded “Bonafide,” Miller said the band has another half-dozen songs worked out.
They could be ready to record again sometime next year.
“I feel like if you’re not moving forward, you’re falling behind,” he said.