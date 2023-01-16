Figuring out what you want to do with your life after high school is hard. Anne Wilson launched a music career and went on tour.
“I had to adjust really fast, for sure,” the 20-year-old said over the phone from her parent’s house in Lexington, Kentucky.
Wilson was home over the holidays, taking a short breather from a breakneck year that included the release of her debut studio album as well as 150 (or so) shows and who knows how many personal appearances.
It was a lot to take in.
The singer said the hardest part was just going from being a teenager to being an adult in a flash.
“The feeling is that I just literally graduated high school, moved out and I’m immediately in this full-time career,” she said. “It was a lot of hard work. It was a lot to adjust to, but I feel pretty good about it now, and I’m really grateful.”
The credit for these good things belongs to God, she said.
Wilson only recently came into music. Growing up, she said she wasn’t really a singer, but following her brother’s death in a car crash in 2017, Wilson felt God called her to perform.
This led her to Nashville, where she said she finished high school. While there, she attracted the attention of record executives at Capitol Christian Music Group with a performance on YouTube.
They signed her to a recording contract by the end of 2019. From there, she worked with a variety of songwriters, including Matthew West, Bernie Herms and Ben Glover, and wrote what became her 2022 debut album, “My Jesus.”
So far, the singer has won two GMA Dove Awards and has been nominated for a Billboard Music Award and an American Music Award. She also received a Grammy nomination for “Best Contemporary Christian Music Album.”
That kind of breakthrough in the music industry isn’t unheard of, particularly in contemporary Christian music, but it is rare.
Thousands of teenage hopefuls travel to Nashville every year, hoping to break into the music business. Few see much success, let alone a record deal.
Wilson is still adjusting to the schedule that comes with building a music career.
“It’s a lot of work,” she said. “But I feel so grateful for it.”
The singer hasn’t been able to get home much. Over Christmas, she said she was excited to be back in Kentucky to spend time with her family, catch up with old friends and maybe grab dinner at Malone’s, a restaurant in Lexington.
“We love to go and eat there as a family,” she said. “They have the best food.”
Wilson recommended the grilled filet mignon.
Touring the country is exhilarating, but in the rush of things, she said she tries to stay grounded. Her faith is important to her.
“Every morning, I try to wake up and immediately do my devotionals -- you know, spend time with Jesus in the morning," she said. "Then as the day goes on, I just kind of make spending time with Jesus a priority throughout the day.”
This year promises to be just as busy. Wilson said she has more music on the way and another busy season of touring, which begins with Winter Jam.
“I actually grew up going to Winter Jam in Lexington every year at Webb Arena,” she said. “So, I’m very excited to be part of the tour.”