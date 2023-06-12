Moon Hooch is a serious band that wants you to have a seriously good time, but it also hopes you come away with more than just a nice night out.
On the phone, while at a tour stop in Pennsylvania, saxophonists Mike Wilbur and Wenzl McGowen said they wanted people to come to their shows without expectation.
“So, you know,” Wilbur said. “Our aim isn’t just to entertain, but to bring catharsis to the audience that allows them to feel more free, and to fully experience love.”
The Brooklyn-based sax and percussion trio, which headlines Saturday’s Wine & Jazz Music Festival on the lawn at the University of Charleston, is nothing if not ambitious and maybe audiences have come to accept less.
Wilbur added, “It’s pretty natural. If you think about what the origin of music is, it’s to bring tribes together and also for ceremony. If you look at music over the last 100,000 years or however far back you can look, music has always had this tribal element to bring people together and create ceremony.”
Moon Hooch is just tapping into that very old feeling, keeping it all in the present and inviting the crowd to come along on the journey.
Modern people are missing out on ceremony.
“We’ve definitely filled it with new things," McGowen said. "I think our new ceremony is staring at our phone and being perpetually distracted. I think that’s an unfortunate ceremony because it’s not actually benefiting our spiritual growth.”
A Moon Hooch show is about being in the moment. The band would love it if you came out Saturday night to dance, but maybe left your cellphone in your pocket.
Other musicians have preached focusing on the show and the night and not documenting it all on social media, but not as many bands talk about music as a path to spiritual growth, and not all bands are as committed to causes like permaculture and environmental sustainability.
“We really aim to try and do the best we can, environmentally," McGowen said. "Right now, we’re mainly focused on tree planting. At every show, we’ve been raffling off a tree and raising money for tree planting events. So, we’ll save up a bunch of money and then do a big tree planting event with all of our fans.”
It’s all part of the band’s philosophy that developed during the early years of touring.
“We were spending a lot of time in the van together, having deep conversations about what matters,” Wilbur said.
The conversations were more like arguments, which could devolve into rants about moral codes and the teachings of different philosophers.
This could go on for hours, but eventually, the musicians in the van were sharing the words and ideas of philosophers they’d each discovered and with time and experience, grew alongside each other, Wilbur said.
They’re still growing, he added.
“All of us in the band have grown spiritually,” Wilbur said, adding that they weren’t all exactly on the same path.
“But I think we’ve arrived in similar places,” he said. “We aim to be as present as possible and to serve love and to allow that to come through our music.”
They’re hoping the audience is up for that, too, and will show up with no expectations for where the music might take them, but willing to just be present in the moment.
“Just show up present and give it a listen. See how it goes,” McGowen said.