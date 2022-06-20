Like a lot of festivals, the Fund for the Arts' Wine & Jazz Music Festival is trying to make up for lost time. But some of that time is hard to get back.
2020 was supposed to be a big year for Fund for the Arts. It was the 20th anniversary of the Wine & Jazz Music Festival.
“But that didn’t happen,” Fund for the Arts executive director Alex Mahaffey said.
They can’t quite make up for that (at least, not yet), but they can at least get the party on the lawn at the University of Charleston started again.
Saturday afternoon, the Wine & Jazz Music Festival will feature food, wine, craft beer -- and music by North Carolina’s Empire Strike Brass, along with local favorites including Beggars Clan, The Bob Thompson Band, FourChill and Minor Swing.
Mahaffey said Empire Strikes Brass was a real find for organizers.
“We just loved their sound, honestly,” she said. “They’re a nine-piece ensemble with a big funky sound.”
Beggars Clan takes the stage just ahead of them.
“So, you’re getting two high-energy bands back-to-back,” Mahaffey said.
In coming back for 2022, Mahaffey said small festival planners like Fund for the Arts are making do with reduced circumstances. A lot of touring acts lost almost two years worth of bookings because of the restrictions under the first year of the pandemic.
Many of these bands and artists are now on breakneck summer tour schedules to fulfill earlier obligations while also playing originally planned shows.
“It gave us fewer acts to draw from,” she said. “Usually, we can have two headliners. This year, we went with one nationally known band and put a lot of our focus on our local talent.”
It’s good for those bands, too. Many local artists went over a year without playing a show.
“But something we didn’t expect is there to be a staffing issue with food vendors,” Mahaffey said. “We couldn’t get as many food choices because some of the people we’ve worked with are having trouble staffing their restaurants and can’t spare anybody to come out to festivals. That was unexpected.”
Organizers also don't have access to the River Queen sternwheeler to shuttle festival guests between the University of Charleston and Haddad Riverfront Park.
“That was just bad luck,” she said. “They weren’t able to come from their home port because of the pandemic, but we got the new Art Bus from FestivALL, so it’s not all bad.”
Bus rides will depart downtown beside Chase Bank on Summers Street and will be available from 2:30 until 7 p.m. Shuttle rides will be available from UC to downtown from 9:45 until 11 p.m.
Mahaffey said the festival has added a few things. Craft beer was something festival guests wanted more of, so she said they’ve added more craft beer offerings.
“It turns out, not everybody likes wine,” she said. “And we’ve also added the alcoholic seltzers for people who don’t like beer or wine.”
Whatever your particular poison, Mahaffey promised the Wine & Jazz Music Festival was still going to be a good time. She said she’s been monitoring the weather and right now, the forecast says “hot,” but that could change at a moment’s notice -- not that it matters.
“Rain or shine, we say, we’re going to be on the UC lawn,” Mahaffey said.