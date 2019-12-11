WomanSong Winter Concert Friday

Friday night marks a new era for area vocal ensemble WomanSong. The all-female chorale will once again present “Comfort & Joy” at Christ Church United Methodist, its annual winter concert.
The show will feature the voices of 29 women performing a wide range of songs. It will also be the debut of the group’s new director, Jeanette Bowlby.
Bowlby took over for long-time director Emily Capece, who left the group and West Virginia over the summer.
The new director was no stranger to WomanSong.
“I’ve been singing with WomanSong for seven years,” Bowlby said. “This makes eight.”
Coming on board as director, she said, was relatively seamless.
“There was an application, an audition and an interview,” she said. “They had me conduct, but I knew everybody. It felt very easy when I met with the board.”
Bowlby has a musical background. She’s the band director at Ripley High School and teaches at elementary schools in Jackson County.
“I’ve been in the public schools for 29 years,” she said.
Originally from Wheeling, she studied voice and music education at West Virginia University and has a master’s degree from Kent State University.
“I studied voice and the flute and music education, but I love conducting,” she said. “I think it’s where I shine.”
The music of WomanSong may change somewhat under the direction of Bowlby, which she said was natural.
The ensemble was started in 1997 by Joan Cordell as a women’s chorale group through the University of Charleston. Cordell led the group until 2008 when Capece took over.
Each director steered the group toward material they felt was best for WomanSong. Capece, for example, gravitated toward new composers.
Some of the music was obscure, Bowlby acknowledged, but it was also challenging.
“And we enjoy that,” she said.
Under her direction, Bowlby said WomanSong would continue to do challenging music, but would probably perform some other more familiar work.
“It’s going to be a mix of both,” she said.
Bowlby had high hopes for the future. She said WomanSong wanted to do more community outreach and raise its profile locally.
“We’d like to bring in other groups to with sing with us and start a composition contest for college level composers,” she said.
But one thing at a time. Bowlby was just getting started.
After the holiday show Friday night, the director said the group would be more focused on preparing for a trip in May to Carnegie Hall in New York, where they’re scheduled to perform with Moria Smiley, a composer and songwriter who performed with the group in 2018.
“She’s looking forward to having us come up,” Bowlby said.