WTSQ, the little train engine that could, has pulled off a whirlwind four months that included an eviction the first of January, a one-week fundraising blitz of $32,000 and a move from one downtown building to another.
At frequency 88.1-FM, the seven-year-old volunteer station is now located on the seventh floor of the Peoples Building on Summers Street. Organizers say they have high hopes, situated near the revamped Slack Plaza and its amphitheater.
Before it could move, the station needed money. It exceeded its goal of $20,000 during a March 5-12 fund drive, drawing donations from tons of local folks and internet listeners as far away as Philadelphia and Massachusetts. A woman from Philly donated $1,000 to “buy” the WTSQ refrigerator, one that has hot dogs in it from the station’s one-year anniversary.
“All of us are just amazed,” said Mya Ross, WTSQ’s director of marketing and communications. “It’s the biggest fundraiser we’ve ever done. There are people from all over the U.S. that have supported us, and they don’t want to see WTSQ go away ... Charleston has stepped up. They love WTSQ as much as us DJs. They think it’s just as important as we do.”
The Philadelphia woman did not actually purchase the appliance, but her donation held up nonetheless. Another woman from Massachusetts gave $500, after her allegiance to the non-profit morning news show "Democracy Now" accidentally led her down the path to Ross’ 10 a.m. show.
Perhaps the station’s quirkiness is the key to its success. Its DJs are wonderfully average people, not polished DJs. They are free to play whatever they want. The results are never boring. Strange at times, but not boring.
The station raised the $32,000 without severely leaning on prior underwriters, station President Damon Cater said. Most of the money represented local grassroots support, Cater said.
WTSQ began life in 2015 in the Union Building, the venerable edifice that juts into Kanawha Boulevard. In early January, building owner Martin Riggs informed radio staff they would be moving. He had talked for years about turning the building into apartments, but has yet to announce any firm intentions.
Whatever fate holds for that building, WTSQ staffers are thrilled with where they are now, though they say they miss the riverside perch the Union provided. This time, the station eventually wants to “take it to the street” by eventually moving to a Peoples Building storefront.
“We’d love to have people be able to see our DJs in the studio,” Cater said. “We want the whole deal. We don’t ever want to become a station with piped-in music and auto DJing.”
Presently, both the station’s transmitter and antenna are still located inside and atop the Union Building. The immediate concern is moving both to the former Huntington Banks/Commerce Square at the corner of Dickinson and Lee. That building is in the process of renovations for luxury apartments, but has agreed to accommodate WTSQ. Moving and installing equipment at Huntington Banks will eat up about $10,000 of the money raised, Cater said.
The signal will be shot to a transmitter inside the former bank, then zipped to an antenna on the roof. The antenna will then disburse the station’s mighty 100 watts into the air. WTSQ’s over-the-air signal only reaches to the city limits, but its internet presence is unlimited.
The transmitter inside the apartment development needs only a closet-size space to operate, provided it is climate controlled and dry.
Eighteen WTSQ volunteers showed up April 11 to complete the move from the Union to Peoples. “We knocked that move out in two-and-half hours,” Cater said. “We rented a big 26-foot U-Haul.”
As they settle into their new digs, the radio folks aren’t losing energy. DJs are preparing for this weekend’s Vinylthon, a nationwide effort to draw attention to vinyl music. It is sponsored by the College Radio Foundation, which raises money to support students who want to work in the radio industry after graduation.
WTSQ DJs will begin spinning records at 7 a.m. Saturday at Elk City Records, a used record store located in Charleston's Elk City district. The platters will turn until 10 a.m. Sunday.
As the station website notes, “This year, Vinylthon falls on one of the holiest days for discophiles, Record Store Day, an event to support local record stores with limited releases from musical artists.”
You can’t keep a good station down.