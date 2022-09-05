Over the phone and on his way to Greenbrier County, filmmaker Yancey Burns laughed.
The subject of his documentary, “Imagining the Indian: The Fight Against Native American Mascoting,” was laughable. It should have been settled long ago, but Burns was aware that not everybody was ready to let go of symbols he and others considered racist. At least, not when it involved game day.
“It’s not that hard of a thing to wrap your head around,” he said.
Except, apparently, it is.
The film, which will be shown Monday nights at the Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema at Taylor Books, on Capitol Street in Charleston, examines the movement to end the use of Native American names, logos and mascots in sports and beyond.
While the professional football team in Washington, D.C., may be called the Washington Commanders now, the Atlanta Braves endure, as do the Kansas City Chiefs, the Chicago Blackhawks and around 2,000 teams at high schools and junior highs across the country.
There are at least four in West Virginia.
“Imagining the Indian” was produced in part by the Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation and the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, but Burns said he came to the project almost by coincidence.
A Lincoln County native, Burns started off as a journalist after graduating from West Virginia University, but then went to law school at the University of the District of Columbia.
He was a government ethics prosecutor in D.C., but said the job wore him down.
“I was burned out,” he said.
Burns said finally, his wife asked him if he was even happy being a lawyer.
“The answer was no,” he said. “But I’d loved being a journalist.”
Burns said he considered going back to school to pursue a master’s degree in strategic communications, which would likely lead to public relations jobs, when he heard about the Documentary Film Center at George Washington University.
Documentary films sounded like the kind of storytelling he wanted to do.
“I didn’t think there’d be a chance I could get into it,” he said, but Burns applied anyway and made the cut.
As part of the program, students were placed with local film production houses. Burns was sent to work with Peabody Award winner Aviva Kempner.
“Imagining the Indian” was a passion project for Kempner. She enlisted others to explore the subject, including sports columnist, author and television presenter Kevin Blackistone.
Burns was a little starstruck.
“I’ve probably been watching ‘Around the Horn’ since senior year,” he said.
Burns didn’t have any trouble signing onto the premise of the film. Racist imagery is racist imagery, but he said he learned quite a lot as they talked with Native Americans and sports figures.
“There’s a real psychological effect on Native Americans because of these images,” he said. “There are detrimental psychological effects from this, and not in some touchy-feely sort of way, but real and tangible.”
They also looked into some of the polling data that had been used to argue against changing mascots.
“So, The Washington Post kept pushing that poll that said, the majority of Native Americans weren’t offended,” Burns said. “And then you start looking into that poll and they let people self-identify as to whether they’re Indigenous or not.”
The poll was flawed, Burns said. Data collected from actual Native American groups tended to reveal a different view, Burns said.
“Imagining the Indian” has had some success on the film festival circuit and is in the running for the 4th Annual Library Of Congress Lavine/Ken Burns Prize For Film.
The winner receives a $200,000 grant to support final production, distribution and marketing of their film.
Winning would go a long way toward getting the film out from limited showings, art house cinemas and film festivals and bringing it to the mainstream, where Burns said he hoped they’d have a better chance to make their case to more people.
In the meantime, they’re taking the film where they can.
Burns said, “In November, we’re also going to do the Field Museum in Chicago. We’re trying to reach all these places where people are starting to have dialogues about this issue, and especially places like Chicago, where they have this issue in their backyard.”