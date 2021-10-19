It could be a must-have for monster fans or fans of West Virginia’s ever-growing stable of cryptids and fantastic creatures. Lonely Hero Games, based in Raleigh County, has announced a Kickstarter campaign to fund its second game, “Hungry for Humans.”
The Kickstarter campaign is scheduled to launch Tuesday.
Game developer Jared Kaplan said after the success of Lonely Hero Games‘ first title, “Bank Heist” in 2019, he and his partner, Christopher Kincaid, began working on a follow-up over the winter of 2020.
Originally, the pair set a $6,000 goal for “Bank Heist,” a social deduction game where players keep secrets, discover who they can trust and work to eliminate suspected rivals.
The game far exceeded its goal, raising more than $13,000 through Kickstarter.
“We decided to do the same thing for our second game, so we set our goal again at $6,000,” Kaplan said.
He added that $6,000 to publish was kind of an educated guess. Because of current economic disruptions, some of their costs could go a little over the $6,000 goal.
“Luckily, we have a little extra money left from ‘Bank Heist’ to backfill, if we need to,” Kaplan said.
And there is also the possibility that game fans are starved for something like “Hungry for Humans” and will push their fundraising campaign far past the goal.
“Games like ‘Exploding Kittens’ made millions in their campaigns,” he said. “We’re not expecting that, but sure, we’d love to exceed our goal.”
In “Hungry for Humans,” players have a monster friend they need to feed to keep them from eating them, but they also try to sabotage other players.
The game features a who’s who of Mountain State cryptids, including Mothman, the Flatwoods Monster and the Grafton Monster, among others.
The game also showcases a wide range of West Virginia restaurants, among them Pies & Pints, Tudor’s Biscuit World and Ellen’s Homemade Ice Cream.
“After the success we had with ‘Bank Heist,’ we wanted to give back,” Kaplan said. “We wanted to do a game that was fun, but that also used West Virginia as the backdrop.”
The game even uses West Virginia art from Liz Pavlovic, whose popular Mothman and Flatwoods Monster illustrations have been made into T-shirts, pins, posters, and stickers.
Kaplan said he and Kincaid learned a lot of lessons from their first game.
“We got ‘Bank Heist’ funded in Fall of 2019 and shipped the game out to backers during the winter of 2020,” he said.
The game arrived just as the country was beginning to lock down during the early days of the pandemic.
“What wasn’t great about that was our game had a five-player minimum,” Kaplan said. “Not that many of us were locked down with four other people.”
COVID showed game developers that players needed more games that could be played with fewer people.
Kaplan said, “We needed to make games more accessible to families, to couples and to people who maybe don’t have a big group of friends that they can play games with.”
This would be true even without a global pandemic keeping people home.
“Hungry for Humans” can be played with as few as two people.
Kaplan said he and Kincaid had high hopes. They’ve developed a prototype for the game, played it, shown it to friends and even tested it at tabletop and board game conventions in Ohio and Indiana, among people who might not have ever heard of Mothman or Tudor’s Biscuit World.
“The game was still very playable, and they thought it was cool that we used lore from the state,” he said.
Kaplan said that success with this game would help fuel development of their next game. Designing and publishing games is more of a passion project for the pair. Kaplan is the digital marketing coordinator for Glade Springs Resort. Kincaid is a medical doctor.
“We already have a couple of games in the pipeline,” Kaplan said, adding, “Our first game made people mad. Our next game after ‘Hungry for Humans’ is very friendly. It’s called ‘Hug.’”