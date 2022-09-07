Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame announced its ninth class of inductees Wednesday during a ceremony at the hall's Museum of Music in the Charleston Town Center mall.

Members of the Class of 2023 include bluegrass and country music artist Buddy Griffin; founding members of Parliament-Funkadelic Clarence "Fuzzy" Haskins and Calvin Simon; classical pianist Barbara Nissman; bluegrass pioneers the Lonesome Pine Fiddlers; and Winston Walls, regarded as one of the world's greatest Hammond B3 organ players.

