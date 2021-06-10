The West Virginia Music Hall of Fame’s “West Virginia Museum of Music” will hold an open house Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Charleston Town Center mall in the former Books-A-Million store.
The open house will feature performances by several Hall of Fame inductees, including John Ellison, Bob Thompson and Mountain Stage host Larry Groce. Others schedule to perform include Vince Lewis, Jim Martin, Randy Gilkey and Mike Pushkin.
The museum project is a work in progress, but visitors will be able to see turn-of-the-century lithographs of music publisher and composer E.T. Paul, framed posters from notable West Virginia music events, and vintage amplifiers and recording equipment.
Those who have not been vaccinated are asked to wear face masks to the open house.
For more information, call 304-342-4412 or email wvmhof@gmail.com.