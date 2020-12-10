West Virginia Public Broadcast Television will air a 16-minute mini-documentary entitled “What’s in a Name: A West Virginia Community Confronts a Confederate Legacy,” produced by WestVirginiaville.com and former award-winning Gazette-Mail reporter Doug Imbrogno.
The video looks at efforts to remove Confederate General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson’s name from a Charleston middle school and at evidence of systemic, institutional racism in America. It features ministers, college professors, attorneys, middle school students and Stonewall Jackson High School’s first Black majorette.
“What’s in a Name” will be televised on West Virginia Public Broadcasting at 7 p.m. Sunday.
WestVirginiaville is a gathering of original and curated writing, photography, video and news on the life and times of West Virginia. For more information, visit westvirginia ville.com.