The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra has canceled the remainder of its 2020-2021 season due to continuing safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, the symphony will continue with a series of livestreamed concerts that will later be broadcast on West Virginia Public Broadcasting television.
The first show for 2021, “Great Music -- Old and New,” will be livestreamed at 3 p.m. Jan. 27. Under the direction of Lawrence Loh, the concert will feature guest violinist Katie Hyun, performing Mozart’s "Violin Concerto No. 4."
The symphony will also present “Reflection on a Memorial” by 25-year-old Texas composer Quinn Mason, as well as music from Black composers, among them "Starburst" by Jesse Montgomery and "Danzas de Panama" by William Grant Still.
Current WVSO subscribers to the 2020-2021 season will receive complimentary access to the livestream. Others may purchase access at wvsymphony.org. Single access is $15. Family access to the stream is $25.
No date has been announced for the broadcast of the concert on West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
For more information about the cancellation, including how to donate previously purchased tickets or to inquire about a refund, call 304-561-3570 or visit theclaycenter.org or wvsymphony.org.