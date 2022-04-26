WV Symphony closes out its season Saturday Staff reports Apr 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Russian-born pianist Natasha Paremski performs with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra this weekend at the Clay Center. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra closes out its 2021-2022 season Saturday night with a performance at the Clay Center.Under the direction of departing conductor Lawrence Loh, the concert features guest pianist Natasha Paremski performing Rachmaninoff’s Concerto No. 3 in D Minor for piano with the symphony.The rest of the program includes “Toast of the Town” by composer Quinn Mason and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5.The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $16.50.For more information or to order tickets, visit www.wvsymphony.org or contact the Clay Center box office at 304-561-3570. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Charleston Light Opera Guild presents 'Something Rotten!' at the Coliseum WV Symphony closes out its season Saturday Gazette-Mail editorial: It's so important that baseball is back Prep roundup: St. Albans softball team blanks South Charleston 1-0 CYAC presents 'Love is Not an Angry Thing' top story WV Senate president: Bluefield State oversight reduction bill dead, but talk will continue top story Special session kicks off Monday; $250 million set aside for water, sewer infrastructure Nascent solar finance fund poised to help power solar energy across Appalachia Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: April 26, 2022 Daily Mail WV Kathleen M. Jacobs: Early lessons on writing New books by regional authors offer compelling stories, heartfelt themes Tamarack artists explore space in ‘The Fine Art Frontier’ Other Tamarack Marketplace juried exhibitions for 2022 WVU research suggests interrupting immune response improves multiple sclerosis outcomes