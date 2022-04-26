Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Natasha Paremski

Russian-born pianist Natasha Paremski performs with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra this weekend at the Clay Center.

 Courtesy photo

The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra closes out its 2021-2022 season Saturday night with a performance at the Clay Center.

Under the direction of departing conductor Lawrence Loh, the concert features guest pianist Natasha Paremski performing Rachmaninoff’s Concerto No. 3 in D Minor for piano with the symphony.

The rest of the program includes “Toast of the Town” by composer Quinn Mason and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $16.50.

For more information or to order tickets, visit www.wvsymphony.org or contact the Clay Center box office at 304-561-3570.

