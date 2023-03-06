Dan Black said he didn’t start with a traditional music background, which makes him a little unusual as a conductor and composer.
Speaking from his home in Canada, Black said, “I didn’t have musician parents. I didn’t take music lessons until I was 11 and when I began playing, I played the flute.”
He was also originally from Wisconsin, a state whose contributions to the music world include guitar maker Les Paul and classic rockers the Steve Miller Band.
It wasn’t the most auspicious of starts for someone who wanted to conduct an orchestra, but Black, who will lead the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra Saturday night at the Clay Center, said he fell in love with the sound of the orchestra early.
“By the time I was in high school, I was even doing a little conducting,” he said.
Black is the fourth of six candidates who are part of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s current search to succeed Lawrence Loh, who departed last year.
“I’ve been looking forward to coming to Charleston for a long time,” he said. “The process of selecting a new music director is a long one. So, I’m very excited to be coming after have been invited to be a finalist almost a year ago.”
After growing up in southern California, Black's passion for music took him to Northwestern University, the Eastman School of Music in New York, and to the St. Petersburg Conservatory in Russia.
Black, who speaks fluent Russian, said his time there was revelatory.
“Their history and culture have always fascinated me, but I was especially interested in the music. I remember playing the '1812 Overture' as a kid, as loud as I could,” he said.
The conductor and composer originally visited Russia in 2004 for a masterclass.
“The way they taught conducting there was a little bit different than here,” he said. “And it was brilliant.”
After Black finished his master’s degree from Eastman, he returned to St. Petersburg to continue his studies.
“I lived in an apartment that predated the Russian revolution,” he said. “It had survived the siege of Leningrad in World War II, where a million people starved to death. There was just this rich sense of history everywhere -- both good and bad.”
The conductor has an interest in history, though he said he doesn't think of himself as a serious history student.
One of the privileges of being in the music business is the opportunity to visit historic places. When he visited Vienna, for example, Black said he toured a museum that displayed the uniform the Archduke Ferdinand was wearing when he was assassinated. The royal’s murder helped ignite World War I.
But the past is the past. Black is a composer, and while he has an affection and interest in the music that came before him, he’s very much interested in modern classical music.
“There’s a sort of balancing act because so much of our repertoire is old,” he said. “Beethoven was 200 years ago. Mozart was more than 200.”
Music isn’t stuck in a particular time period, but Black acknowledged that modern audiences might’ve been turned off by some latter-day compositions that might’ve been considered experimental or avant-garde.
“There was a period of about 30 years where music got a little in the weeds,” Black said. “It was very theoretical, cerebral music, but some of that stuff was hard for audiences to relate to.”
There have been changes, he said. More composers are writing music that’s easier on the ear.
“There have been some beautiful operas written over the last 20 years, some beautiful symphonies written over the last 20 years, to say nothing of film scores,” Black said.
Outside of music, Black said he enjoys a good meal, poetry and travel.
“I like a good dinner party,” he said. “I enjoy having friends over and entertaining. If you do that well, it’s magical.”
He also likes to catch the occasional baseball on football game on television with his dad.
“He’s a diehard Packers fan,” Black said.
Saturday’s program includes: Vivaldi’s “Domini Fili Unigenite” from “Gloria,” Mozart’s “Confutatu” and “Lacrymosa” from “Requiem” and the Flute Concerto No. 1 in G Major, “Notturno” by Michael Tilson Thomas and “Symponie fantastique” by Berlioz.