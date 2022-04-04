The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will launch the search for a new conductor this fall. An announcement was made at Saturday’s symphony performance at the Clay Center in Charleston.
The new conductor and music director will take over for Lawrence Loh, whose contract ends this year. Loh joined the symphony in 2017, replacing longtime conductor Grant Cooper, who retired and now lives in New York.
Janna Hymes, the current artistic director of Indiana’s Carmel Symphony Orchestra, will be the first candidate to come to Charleston. The New York native will open the symphony’s upcoming season on Sept. 17.
Hymes will be followed by Scott Woodard, director of the Butler Philharmonic Orchestra in Hamilton, Ohio, and the West Virginia State Philharmonic Orchestra at West Virginia State University. A West Virginia native and current resident, Woodard will lead the symphony’s Nov. 19 performance.
On Jan. 21, 2023, Michigan native Sameer Patel, formerly the associate conductor of the San Diego Orchestra, visits. On March 11, Wisconsin native Daniel Black, the resident conductor of The Florida Orchestra, comes to perform.
Illinois native Maurice Cohn, the assistant conductor for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, performs April 22. The conductor search concludes May 6 with Timothy Verville, from Oklahoma. Verville conducts the Georgia Symphony Orchestra.
The process to find Loh’s replacement will follow a path similar to the 2016-17 search. Candidates will visit the area and work with the symphony, but also will have a chance to explore and meet with the local community.
Symphony president Joe Tackett said the public will have some input in decision, but orchestra musicians will, naturally, steer the choice.
“We may have someone we think is great, and the musicians may say that person can’t conduct out of a paper bag,” Tackett said.
One change to the search process is an added residency requirement that comes with taking the job.
Many of the West Virginia symphony’s musicians do not live in the area. Making a living as a professional musician often requires being part of several orchestras, sometimes scattered around the country, and picking up other music jobs or guest performances.
Loh, the departing conductor, did the same.
Aside from his duties with the West Virginia symphony, Loh has been the music director for “Symphoria,” the orchestra of Central New York, since 2015. Before joining the West Virginia symphony, he served as music director for the Pittsburgh Youth Symphony Orchestra and the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic, among others.
The new conductor’s first performance with the symphony should be at next year’s Symphony Sunday. This year’s Symphony Sunday returns June 5 to the University of Charleston’s lawn.
Along with the conductor search, the symphony announced its upcoming Pops season. That kicks off with a special show Oct. 15 that features Welsh folk band Calan. A collaboration with the Friends of Old-Time Music and Dance, the performance will be led by Grant Cooper.
On Dec. 3, guest conductor Michelle Merrill returns for the symphony’s holiday program, “Sounds of the Season.”
The symphony will blend R&B, disco and funk in a show called “Soulful” on Feb. 11. And, on March 25, the symphony presents “Blockbuster Scores: Music from TV & Film,” a performance showcasing music from popular programs, like “Game of Thrones,” “Downton Abbey,” “The Simpsons” and more.
The symphony also plans to co-produce the Charleston Ballet’s annual “Nutcracker” at the Clay Center on Dec. 9 and 10, and will present “Gloria!” with the West Virginia Symphony Chorus on Dec. 17.
For more information, visit www.wvsymphony.org.