The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra has kicked off its latest streaming production, "A Serenade of Winds."
The show, hosted on the symphony's website at www.wvsymphony.org, will be available online for 30 days. West Virginia Public Broadcasting will air the show on its network at 10:30 p.m. April 29.
Recorded in February at the Clay Center in Charleston, the program includes Gounod’s “Petite Symphonie" and Dvorak's "Serenade in D minor," along with "Serenade in E-flat major" by Strauss.
Access to the stream is $15 for single tickets or $25 for families. All symphony patrons who subscribed to the 2020-2021 season have complimentary access to the live stream.
For more information, call 304-957-9880 or visit www.wvsymphony.org.