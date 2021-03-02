The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is streaming its new concert, “A Night of Eclectic Sounds,” online now through Sunday.
Recorded in late December at the Culture Center in Charleston, the on-demand performance features guest pianist Barbara Nissman, along with guest conductors Luke Zyla and Robert Turizziani.
The program includes chamber music pieces like “Fanfare” from Dukas’ “La “Peri” and “The Antique Suite” by Horvit.
Nissman performs in the second half with members of the Symphony’s strings to play Schubert’s Piano Quintet in A major, better known as the “Trout Quintet.”
Tickets are $15 each or $25 for families and can be purchased through www.wvsymphony.org.
All 2020-2021 WVSO subscribers will receive complimentary access to the stream, regardless to whether they had their tickets refunded or if they donated tickets from the canceled season.
For more information, call 304-957-9880 or email Amanda McDonald at amcdonald@wvsymphony.org.
This performance will also be broadcast at 10 p.m. March 11 on West Virginia Public Broadcasting.