The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will celebrate West Virginia Day on June 20 with a free Pops on the Water concert at 2 p.m. at Haddad Riverfront Park in Charleston.
Guest conductor and symphony trumpet player Stephen Campbell will lead an all-brass ensemble as they perform a selection of songs, including Andy Wolfe’s “Fanfare for the Brave” and Chris Hazell’s “Three Brass Cats,” as well as an arrangement of “Country Roads.”
Prior to the concert, the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will host a brunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Capitol City Ballroom at the Four Points by Sheraton. Tickets to the brunch are $50.
Pops on the Water is sponsored by ZMM Architects & Engineers and United Bank. For more information, call 304-957-9876 or visit www.wvsymphony.org.