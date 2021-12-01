He’s not exactly coming home for the holidays, but Parkersburg native and American Pops Orchestra founder Luke Frazier is coming pretty close.
For Christmas, the conductor will be working in West Palm Beach, Florida, but this week, Frazier will be back in West Virginia for the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s “Sounds of the Season.”
Friday night, he’ll conduct the symphony at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg. Saturday, the orchestra is at the Clay Center in Charleston and then Sunday afternoon, the symphony travels to Parkersburg for a performance at Blennerhassett Middle School.
“This is my holiday homecoming,” Frazier said, speaking over the phone.
And he’s bringing company with him.
Joining him for this show will be Rayshun LaMarr, a former contestant on “The Voice,” Nova Payton, who was part of the national tour of “Dreamgirls,” and tap dancer/singer Luke Hawkins.
“Luke is on ‘Annie Live’ on NBC Thursday night. Then he flies down here Friday to do the West Virginia Symphony show,” Frazier said.
Like most holiday shows, the program leans heavily on familiar Christmas favorites, but the conductor promised a different sort of holiday show that would be more of a cross-section of musical styles, but still a concert for just about everyone.
“Folks who’ve been to an orchestra show will hear that influence in the performance,” he said. “Folks who’ve never been or who’ve seldom been to an orchestra show will get something they can connect to.”
“Something for everyone from 1 to 92 — like the song says,” he joked.
“Sounds of the Season” is Frazier’s first turn at the WVSO podium, but not his first time with the symphony. Frazier was a piano standout in Parkersburg and was the symphony’s first Andrew and Amy Vaughan Student Symphonic Fellowship recipient.
He said he offered the show to the symphony as a gift.
“I wanted to do something fun and give back to my state and to the orchestra that’s given so much to me,” he said.
