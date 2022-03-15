Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Music from two of the biggest film franchises of all-time battle it out at the Clay Center Saturday night as the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Harry Potter vs. Star Wars.”

 Perry Bennett | Courtesy photo

The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Harry Potter vs. Star Wars” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Clay Center.

Part of the ZMM Architects and Engineers Pops series, the concert will include selections from all the films, with music by John Williams, Patrick Doyle, Nicholas Hooper and Alexandre Desplat.

Tickets for the show start at $19. To order, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online to www.wvsymphony.org.

The symphony will also perform the show at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Blennerhassett School in Parkersburg. For more details, visit www.wvsop.org.

