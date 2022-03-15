WV Symphony presents 'Harry Potter vs. Star Wars' Staff reports Mar 15, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Music from two of the biggest film franchises of all-time battle it out at the Clay Center Saturday night as the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Harry Potter vs. Star Wars.” Perry Bennett | Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra presents “Harry Potter vs. Star Wars” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Clay Center.Part of the ZMM Architects and Engineers Pops series, the concert will include selections from all the films, with music by John Williams, Patrick Doyle, Nicholas Hooper and Alexandre Desplat.Tickets for the show start at $19. To order, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online to www.wvsymphony.org.The symphony will also perform the show at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Blennerhassett School in Parkersburg. For more details, visit www.wvsop.org. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News WV Symphony presents 'Harry Potter vs. Star Wars' ArtWalk makes spring return Thursday top story 2022 broadband bill includes more consumer protections, accountability for broadband providers PHOTOS: Praying for Ukraine Gazette-Mail editorial: Culture war issues go down in WV Legislature top story "I'm ashamed:" Only major WV foster care bill dies just steps from passage Glenville State routs Charleston 89=58 in D2 region title game South Charleston chemical maker denies key involvement leading up to 2020 fatal explosion that insurer says cost $12.8M in damages Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 15, 2022 Daily Mail WV Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks WVU sleep medicine program deemed a ‘game changer’ for hospitalized patients Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans Inside and outside, St. Albans event roster prospers for 2022 More Appalachians getting squeezed out of affordable housing