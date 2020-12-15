Essential reporting in volatile times.

WV Symphony

The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will present “Holiday Brass,” a streaming holiday concert, beginning Wednesday on its website, wvsymphony.org.

 PERRY BENNETT | Courtesy photo

The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Larry Loh, will begin streaming a holiday concert, “Holiday Brass,” beginning Wednesday through its website, wvsymphony.org.

The 56-minute show will also air at 9 p.m. Dec. 22 on West Virginia Public Broadcasting.

The performance, featuring a brass quintet and a horn quartet, includes a range of holiday favorites, including “Joy to the World,” “Let it Snow” and “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”

For more information, visit wvsymphony.org.