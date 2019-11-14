You are the owner of this article.
WVSO returns to Clay Center with 'Violin or Fiddle' concert

Tessa Lark joins the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra at the Clay Center Saturday night for “Violin or Fiddle?”

The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra returns to the Clay Center Saturday with “Violin or Fiddle,” a concert featuring violinist Tessa Lark, recipient of a 2018 Borletti-Buitoni Trust Fellowship and a 2016 Avery Fisher Career Grant. The presentation will include selections by Brahms and Beethoven, with Lark performing Torke’s “Sky” Bluegrass concerto with the WVSO. Saturday night’s concert will also feature guest appearances by the West Virginia Symphony Chorus, the Marshall University Chamber Singers and the West Virginia State University Singers. Tickets to the 7:30 p.m. show start at $12. For more information, call 304-561-3570 or visit wvsymphony.org.

Reach Bill Lynch at lynch@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-5195 or follow @lostHwys on Twitter. He's also on Instagram at instagram.com/billiscap/ and read his blog at blogs.wvgazettemail.com/onemonth.

