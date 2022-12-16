Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Co-founder and artistic director of Mountain Stage, Larry Groce, will receive an honorary degree during the West Virginia University December commencement ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 17.

WVU President Gordon Gee will award Groce his honorary degree along with Carrie Lee Gillette, a special education teacher at Weir High School in Weirton.

