WVYS presents annual winter concert

Some of the state’s most talented young musicians perform this weekend during the West Virginia Youth Symphony’s annual winter concert.

The West Virginia Youth Symphony’s annual winter concert is 3 p.m. Sunday at the University of Charleston’s Geary Auditorium. The program includes selections from Bizet, Corelli, Holst and more. Tickets are $10 for adults. Children 18 and under admitted free. Call 304-957-9888 or visit wvyouthsymphony.org.

