There’s nothing like performing for a familiar crowd and September’s Clash at the Castle was a high point for Drew McIntyre.
The Scottish-born WWE superstar, who headlines Sunday’s event at the Charleston Coliseum, had been thrilled to be back home in the United Kingdom, in front of 62,000 screaming fans.
It didn’t hurt that he was challenging Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship.
“I had one of the best nights of my career and that’s something I’ll remember forever,” McIntyre said and then added, wistfully, “It’s just very unfortunate about the finish. It could have been, you know, a moment replayed for the rest of time if I got that big W.”
It didn’t work out that way, though. Reigns remained champion, but McIntyre wasn’t deterred.
“You got to keep pushing ahead,” he said.
The superstar has seen setbacks. His wrestling dream journey has been longer than most.
McIntyre was part of a Scottish wrestling resurgence and renaissance. Growing up in the United Kingdom, he said local professional wrestling had all but died out.
“British wrestling got taken off the air in 1988,” McIntyre said, calling from his home in Nashville. “It had all been replaced by American wrestlers — the WWE, the WCW and others.”
The independent, local scene had faded.
“There were only a couple of companies, only one that was full-time, and nothing in Scotland,” he explained.
But McIntyre loved wrestling. He wanted to be part of it. So, as a teenager, he convinced his mother to let him take wrestling lessons — 12 hours away.
“That was 24 hours round trip,” he said. “So, that was my weekends, my summer holidays, my Easter holidays — any time I could get a weekend.”
McIntyre spent his money, his mother’s money, any money he could get his hands on to learn — but then it turned out that he wasn’t the only Scottish kid trying to break into wrestling. There were other Scottish teenagers making the drive, too.
They practiced amongst themselves and taught others, building a new Scottish wrestling scene.
“Obviously, we needed an adult there,” he said.
McIntyre said the new wrestling company had someone to oversee it, who was the “face” of the place.
“But realistically, I was the face of the place,” he said. “I was the one training everybody and teaching them what I was learning in England — and that kind of blossomed.”
The Scottish wrestling scene, he said, is thriving these days.
“That’s so cool, because there wasn’t anything there,” he said.
McIntyre is a big player on the American wrestling scene, but he still keeps in touch with his friends back home, the people he came up with.
“When I was released from WWE in 2014, I went back to ICW Championship Wrestling in Scotland,” he said. “Mark Dallas the promoter, I started with a wrestling lesson with him when I was 14.”
McIntyre has known NXT brand WWE wrestler Wolfgang for years.
“And there are a couple of others that people might not know their names,” the Scotsman said. “But they’re still around.”
Years ago, he went back and performed with them at a place called the Glasgow Barrowlands, which is a concert hall. The Rolling Stones played there, he said.
The first year, they did a show at the Barrowlands and 2,000 people showed up. They doubled the audience the year after.
“It was cool to have that success, but more importantly to have that with my friends,” he said.
It hasn’t been a bad year for McIntyre — minus an injury and a little disappointment in his quest for the championship.
Christmas is ahead and the year is winding down. McIntyre would like to get home for the holidays to be with his wife and cats (they have two, named Chaz and Hunter), but he’s not much for new year’s resolutions.
“I kind of try to stick to my philosophy that I’ve had for the past few years. Treat every day like it’s day one,” he said.
Part of that involves a certain amount of humility, McIntyre explained. He might be a WWE superstar, but not everybody is going to know who he is. They might not know what the WWE is (hard to believe) and his job was to do the best he could and to educate people.
“And when it comes to being a person, be accountable to nobody but the person in the mirror,” he said.
Be the kind of man the person in the mirror would respect.
“I try to live by that every single day,” he said.