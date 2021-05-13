Charleston will celebrate Juneteenth at the Municipal Auditorium June 18 with rappers Yung Bleu and Mooski, as well as syndicated Hot 97 KISS FM DJ Funkmaster Flex.
Yung Bleu is best known for the single, “You’re Mines Still,” a song from the Alabama rapper’s EP, “Love Scars: The 5 Stage of Emotions,” released in October 2020. A remix version with Drake followed soon after.
Also from Alabama, Mooski is a rising rapper and singer, best known for the song, “Track Star,” a trending song on the social media video site TikTok.
Funkmaster Flex has been a fixture of New York’s Hot 97 KISS FM for over 20 years. His show is heard nightly Monday to Thursdays from 7 p.m. to midnight, Fridays and Saturdays beginning at 7 p.m., and Sundays from 2 to 4 a.m.
A hip-hop icon, Funkmaster Flex is also a founding member of the Lit Digital DJs.
Juneteenth commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States.
Tickets to the show, which go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, range from $30 to $75.
For more information, call 800-745-3000 or visit www.ticketmaster.com.