Zach Williams performing in Charleston in October

Contemporary Christian artist Zach Williams comes to Charleston on Oct. 14.

Grammy Award winner Zach Williams comes to the Charleston Coliseum Oct. 14 with special guest Ben Fuller for a night of music and ministry.

Since leaving indie rock and coming to Contemporary Christian music in 2016, Williams has seen success with songs like "Chain Breaker," "Old Church Choir," and "There was Jesus."

The singer/songwriter has released two albums and two EPs. In 2021, he re-released his second album, "Rescue Story," as a deluxe edition.

Fuller is an emerging figuring in Contemporary Christian music who found Christ and sobriety after moving to Nashville to pursue a career, at first, in country music.

He released his latest single, "Wide Awake," in April.

Tickets are $21.75, $32.75, $43.75, $76.50 and $219.25 and go on sale at noon Friday. Tickets are available through the Coliseum box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com.