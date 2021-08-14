HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The West Virginia Power could do little about High Point starting pitcher Tommy Lawrence.
Lawrence pitched a complete game allowing three runs off five hits as the West Virginia Power lost to the High Point Rockers 8-3 on Saturday night at Truist Point.
With the loss, West Virginia is now 6-4 in the Atlantic League's second half and remain atop the South Division while High Point moves to 5-5 and is in third place in the South.
The Power got off to a strong start as Alberto Callaspo drove in Conner Myers to give West Virginia a one-run lead in the top of the first.
However, the Rockers' bats came alive in the bottom of the fourth inning when they scored three runs. James McOwen started the scoring off with an RIB single followed by another RBI single by Stuart Levy to make the score 2-1. Then, Jared Mitchell walked with the bases loaded to make the score 3-1.
In the bottom of the fifth, Stephen Cardullo added to High Point's lead with an RBI single and McOwen continued his good day at the plate with a two-run home run making the score 6-1 Rocker.
The Power fought back in the top of the sixth as Miles Williams hit a two-run home run -- his second in two days and eighth of the season --to make the score 6-3 in favor of High Point.
The Rockers got those runs right back in the bottom of the sixth, though, as High Point scored two to take an 8-3 lead which became final.
Teodoro Martinez, who has been on a tear of late, was 0-4. He's still leading the league with a batting average of .376.
Power starting pitcher Junior Figueroa was the losing pitcher as he allowed three runs on three hits and walked three in four innings of work.
West Virginia and High Point conclude their three-game series on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. at Truist Point.