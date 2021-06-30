The West Virginia Power defeated the Lexington Legends 11-10 on the road on Wednesday to end a five-game losing streak.
Lexington remains in first in the Atlantic League South Division with a record of 19-8 and West Virginia remains in last in the division with a record of 11-16.
Rymer Liriano and Jimmy Paredes led the way offensively for the Power in the high-scoring affair. Liriano went 2 for 4 with two home runs and 5 RBIs and Paredes went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
The Power jumped out to a four-run lead after the third as Liriano hit a two-run home run in the top of the first and Paredes hit a two-run home run in the top of the third.
Lexington took the lead right back in the bottom of the third with a six-run frame. After Elmer Reyes got a run back for West Virginia with a solo home run in the top of the fourth, both teams went scoreless for the next three innings and the score remained 6-5.
In the top of the eighth, the Power tied the game off a Teodoro Martinez hit an RBI single to drive in Gonzalez and make the score 6-6. Paredes then gave the Power a 7-6 lead with an RBI single and Liriano's second home run of the night -- a three-run shot -- gave West Virginia a 10-6 lead.
Lexington didn't fold, though, and the Legends responded in the bottom of the eighth with three runs to make the score 10-9 in favor of the Power.
The Power added a ninth-inning insurance run off a passed ball and that run proved to be important. In the bottom of the ninth, D.J. Peterson hit a solo home run that -- without the passed ball in the top of the frame -- would have tied the game. Instead, the Power closed out the game and took the 11-10 victory.
West Virginia reliever Arcenio Leon got the win after two innings of one-hit shutout ball. Lexington reviler Robert Carson got the loss after pitcher 2/3 of an inning allowing two runs and walking two.
The Power and Legends face off again on Thursday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.