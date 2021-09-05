Atlantic League: Power's game against High Point postponed Staff report Sep 5, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The West Virginia Power's Sunday series finale with the High Point Rockers was postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as a part of a doubleheader on Sept. 14 at Appalachian Power Park with first pitch of game one scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Atlantic League: Power's game against High Point postponed Guest editorial: Voting rights act should be passed top story WVU football: Terps' pressure played big part in Mountaineers' opening loss AP Taliban stop planes of evacuees from leaving but unclear why Report card for WVU, Marshall openers top story Secret Santa gears up for another season in WV top story Huntington honors Rosies AP Hospitals in crisis in least vaccinated state: Mississippi Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 4, 2021 Daily Mail WV Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy WVU engineers develop new geothermal technology Geothermal energy explained New film tells the story of the Blennerhassetts and their island Eden MotionMasters produces a shelf of award-winning documentaries