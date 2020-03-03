Biden grabs trio of Super Tuesday wins in Southern states

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden opened Super Tuesday with a trio of victories in key Southern states, building on momentum that has swiftly revived his Democratic presidential campaign in recent days.
Bernie Sanders grabbed a win in home-state Vermont, while Biden took Alabama and the battleground states of North Carolina and Virginia. Polls were closing at press time across many of the 14 states voting, but it was ongoing in the two top prizes of the night, Texas and California — meaning the night’s biggest winner remained unclear.
Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg won the primary in the U.S. territory of American Samoa, where he took five of its six delegates. The final one went to Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii.
The wins in heavily African American states complemented the former vice president’s victory in last weekend’s South Carolina primary. Virginia was especially key because Sanders, a democratic-socialist senator from Vermont, and Bloomberg heavily contested it over the past week.
A once-jumbled race arrived at the most pivotal night of the primary as an increasingly well-defined battle between leftist Democrats who back the likes of Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and centrists preferring Biden. A wild card was Bloomberg, who skipped the primary’s first four states but poured more than $500 million of his personal fortune into TV advertising in Super Tuesday states and faced increasing pressure to prove it was all worth it.
Two other moderates, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, both left the race in the run-up to Super Tuesday, then endorsed Biden on Monday. That helped unify moderates behind the former vice president, whose campaign risked collapsing until his resounding win in South Carolina.
Biden’s continued turnaround would be all the more surprising because Super Tuesday was supposed to be about monster fundraising and strong political organization across such a large swath of the country. Biden largely had neither and yet still looked poised for a strong night. Sanders, an avowed democratic socialist, argued that the party’s elders are scrambling to block him from a nomination it appeared just last week that he could run away with.
“The political establishment has made their choice: Anybody but Bernie Sanders,” Sanders campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, wrote in a fundraising message Tuesday.
“The truth is, we’ve always known we were taking on the entire damn 1 percent of this country,” Shakir added. “But we have something they do not have: people. Lots and lots of people.”
For Sanders, Super Tuesday 2020 was beginning to look a bit like the 2016 campaign, when Hillary Clinton racked up delegates from Southern states as the Vermont senator struggled to connect with black voters. During his second campaign, Sanders has made a concerted effort to improve his standing with minorities nationwide, and his campaign remains optimistic about heavily Hispanic California, where he’s predicted a victory.
But in a sign of his challenges, AP VoteCast, a survey of the electorate, showed Biden continuing to demonstrate strength with black voters in Virginia, North Carolina and Alabama. In Alabama, where black voters made up more than half the Democratic Party electorate Tuesday, Biden won 60% of black voters, while Bloomberg won about 25%. Sanders won about 10%.
Virginia is a traditional swing state that has moved more reliably Democrat in recent years, especially as people living in densely populated communities outside Washington turned their back on President Donald Trump, as many suburban voters have around the country. North Carolina is a key potential swing state that backed future President Barack Obama in 2008 and that Democrats are hoping to take back from Trump in November.
Biden was looking for more Southern wins in Arkansas and Tennessee. His campaign also was bullish on Oklahoma.
Some polls in Tennessee were ordered to extend voting hours in the wake of tornadoes hitting the state. The Tennessee Democratic Party and the presidential campaigns of Biden, Sanders, Bloomberg and Warren successfully sued Davidson County election officials and the Secretary of State’s Office to extend voting for three hours beyond their scheduled 7 p.m. close.