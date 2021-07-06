West Virginia has faced its share of struggles in recent decades and, most recently, a pandemic that challenged our health care systems and forced those in our business community to find a way to keep their doors open while protecting their employees and customers. As we work to steer our state back to normal and rebuild our economy, effective leadership has never been more important.
Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., is serving her second term as the representative for West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Before joining Congress in 2018, Miller served in the West Virginia House of Delegates for more than a decade, where she rose to be the Mountain State’s first female majority whip. Miller also is a small-business owner who knows firsthand how higher taxes, cumbersome regulations and irresponsible spending in Washington can hinder our businesses here at home.
As a someone who is proud to call Huntington home and works to advocate for West Virginia, Rep. Miller’s leadership has culminated in her recent appointment to the prestigious House Committee on Ways and Means.
So, what does this mean for her fellow West Virginians?
If you pay taxes, heat your home, put food on the table or go to the doctor, the Ways and Means Committee affects you. With jurisdiction over issues like taxes, trade and health care, this committee makes decisions that affect our livelihoods directly.
As we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller’s role on the Ways and Means Committee is even more important for our state. Small businesses face an uphill battle as they try to recoup losses, maintain a workforce and pivot to a new or changing market. To recover, businesses need lower taxes, fewer regulations and a government that encourages people to return to work, rather than stay home. The Ways and Means Committee is the decision-making power on those issues, which is exactly why Miller’s membership is a welcomed accomplishment and a well-timed lifeline for West Virginia businesses.
On this committee, Miller also is well positioned to forge trade deals that include the export of West Virginia products, energy and innovation. Selling our goods and services around the world not only strengthens ties with our allies but also keeps hardworking West Virginians employed.
As the president and CEO of the largest chamber of commerce in the congresswoman’s district, I know the effects the Ways and Means Committee can have on our state. As small and medium business owners, it’s up to us to communicate with Miller and her staff as to how she can best serve us and grow our economy in her new role. The more information we give her, the better equipped she will be to represent our interests on the Ways and Means Committee. If you’re a small or medium business, I encourage you to share your thoughts on her Congressional website portal at miller.house.gov/business.
As we recover and shift to a new normal, it is good to know that Rep. Miller is well positioned as our congresswoman to help us here at home. Through the Ways and Means Committee, West Virginians and their businesses have a much-needed seat at an important table to effect positive change and work to create new opportunities throughout our state.