I’m a fan of potato chips, so much of a fan that I don’t keep them around the house. I just don’t buy them and only have them at office parties and company luncheons, which in my line of work are rare — maybe Christmas.
Left to my own devices, I will strap a chip bag to my face like I’m a plow horse eating oats, but since I don’t want to be as big as a horse, I don’t even walk down the chip aisle at the grocery store anymore.
If I completely followed the script of supporting all things local, I’d say that Mister Bee potato chips from Parkersburg, the only chips made in West Virginia, are the very best potato chips.
I like Mister Bee. They’re a chip with a lighter touch and you can really taste a difference between the local, fresh chip and the big brand, corporate chip.
I choose them 10 times out of 10 over Pringles, for example.
With the times being what they are, I think you should buy local and send me a bag or two of Mister Bee chips at your earliest convenience.
Drop them off at the front desk of the newspaper during business hours, but make sure my name is written on the bag in bold.
Ryan Quinn, the Gazette-Mail’s education reporter, can get his own.
But… my best chip, my absolute favorite, are the Dirty Kettle Cracked Pepper and Sea Salt chips.
I like a chip with a snap, a chip with some crispness, a chip that might deflect a bullet or could be sharpened into a weapon, if necessary. Good kettle chips make you wonder if you’re going to need dental work when you finally put down the bag.
My least favorite chip, for whoever is listening, is salt and vinegar Pringles.
While I enjoy the novelty of eating the endless clones of the Pringles master chip and appreciate the thoughtfulness of packaging them in a can that can be turned into the world’s worst sports bottle, I’ve always found the texture of Pringles off-putting.
Pringles chips don’t crumble so much as shatter and with the salt and vinegar flavor, they taste like I’m picking paint chips out of tin bucket again.
Chips come in many innovative flavors (sour cream and chives, various cheeses, pickles, peppers used to ward off elephants, the living dead and/or telemarketers), but I lean toward humbler, plainer chips.
If you want French onion, bacon or the chemical compound used to quell riots, buy the tub of dip.
Salt and pepper chips give you a little savory, but it’s not going to overpower anything.
Dirty Kettle Cracked Pepper and Sea Salt puts together a solid, hearty chip with a dash of spice that you can mindlessly crunch through on its own or have with dip.
Everyone should have his or her own bag, particularly Ryan.