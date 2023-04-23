Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Blenko Glass Co. in Milton has been handcrafting fine glass for more than 100 years, but these days there’s something new at the company’s factory here — an apprenticeship program.

“The new apprentice program at Blenko is critical to our mission of preserving West Virginia’s glassmaking history,” said David Wertz, site operations director at Blenko. “Without a constant stream of well-trained apprentice glassworkers, we are at risk of simply being snuffed out of the trade entirely. This means we will have a future and a chance to survive another 100 years and a chance to preserve the legacy of making glass here in West Virginia.”

Tags

Recommended for you