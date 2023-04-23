The Blenko Glass Co. in Milton has been handcrafting fine glass for more than 100 years, but these days there’s something new at the company’s factory here — an apprenticeship program.
“The new apprentice program at Blenko is critical to our mission of preserving West Virginia’s glassmaking history,” said David Wertz, site operations director at Blenko. “Without a constant stream of well-trained apprentice glassworkers, we are at risk of simply being snuffed out of the trade entirely. This means we will have a future and a chance to survive another 100 years and a chance to preserve the legacy of making glass here in West Virginia.”
The hope is that establishing a program that incentivizes workers and recognizes them for their unique skills will help the company recruit and retain its employees.
Partnering with the U.S. Department of Labor and the West Virginia Department of Economic Development, the state’s glass worker apprenticeship program enrolled its first participants in November. The program consists of a blend of on-the-job training by the company’s master craftsmen and classroom instruction from veteran glassmaker and instructor Matt Urban.
Urban has been an artist-in-residence and instructor at the Corning Museum of Glass and has studied and worked with master glassmakers from Murano, Italy, internationally known for its glass creations.
The Blenko apprenticeships are funded through the Department of Economic Development’s Governor’s Guaranteed Workforce program, a training reimbursement program. Additional funding for apprentices is comings from the department’s Apprenticeship in Motion grant.
“We also got a grant through the U.S. Department of Labor for this program,” said David Rogers, senior manager for workforce and industry training with the West Virginia Department of Economic Development. “The company will receive up to $2,000 per employee each year to assist with training costs.”