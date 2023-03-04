agate Bowling Mar 4, 2023 40 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BowlingThursdayCarbide Senior LeagueTowne 'n CountryMenRoger Dillon 183, 232 - 578; Lee Dumont 214 - 504; Wendell Cavender 181 - 507; Jerry Taylor 181, 234, 180 - 595; Jim Rogers Jr 205, 199 - 574; Willie Daniel 185, 203, 175 - 563; Jack Brinkley 210, 183 - 564; Dave Biondi 237, 225, 201 - 663; Bill Reid 183, 189 - 528; Will White 193 - 534; Bob Krebs 179; Roger Kissinger 193, 185 - 549; Rick Trail 188, 184 - 535; Mike Slater 191; Mike Johnson 191, 189 - 541; Buzz Huffman 237, 193 - 604; Ron Cummins 186 - 506; Woody Jarrell 193; David Burford 208, 192 - 574; Matt Miner 180, 208 - 555WomenCarbide Senior LeagueTowne 'n CountryTerri Hughes 178; Judy O'Dell 181; Barbara Daniel 181, 153, 169 - 503; Gracie Young 174, 151 - 458; Judith Batterson 160, 187 - 493; Betty Weeks 152, 193 - 492; Linda Davis 165 - 452; Tammy Miner 158 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Recommended for you Latest News Morgantown's Brown tabbed WVSWA girls soccer POY Appalachian Road Show, Lonesome River Band top 2023 Fly In Fest lineup agate Bowling top story Native plants face perilous future Frank Giardina: WVIAC Tournament memories WV Culinary Team: Chestnuts (not) roasting over an open fire Chuck Landon: Herd's Taylor has arrived Good 2 Grow: Organized potting space is worth the effort Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 4, 2023 Daily Mail WV top story Native plants face perilous future How dangerous was the Ohio chemical train derailment? WVU faculty weigh in on aftermath of chemical spill Clay County native honored by FBI for accomplishments as Assistant U.S. Attorney Chocolate chemistry explained by a food scientist