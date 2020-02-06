Boys basketball: George Washington drubs Parkersburg, nears MSAC title game berth

Thanks to a smoking-hot first half, George Washington put itself in prime position to get back to the Mountain State Athletic Conference championship game.
Mason Pinkett drilled six 3-pointers and had 23 points Thursday evening as the Patriots posted an 85-42 victory over visiting Parkersburg. GW put on a clinic with a 24-0 first-half run that went a long way toward a 53-14 halftime lead.
GW shot 58 percent from the floor in the first half, made 6 of its 10 3-point tries and committed just three turnovers. Pinkett outscored the entire Big Reds team in the first half 20-14. Eight different Patriots scored in the first quarter alone and nine in the first half as the entire team committed itself to making the extra pass.
“The last week or so, we’ve started heading in that direction,’’ said Patriots coach Rick Greene. “I didn’t know where we were headed tonight, so I was really happy with our approach. We can’t play any better than that.’’
The win puts GW (11-5) in the driver’s seat as far as the MSAC title game. The Patriots, who began the night second in the league standings, have just one conference game left, that coming at winless Riverside on Feb. 19. A victory there almost assures GW of a return berth in the MSAC championship game Feb. 22 at the South Charleston Community Center. GW fell to Woodrow Wilson 66-63 in last year’s title contest.
“It’s great,’’ Greene said of his team’s current four-game winning streak, “because we’ve really been up and down, and I think now we’re playing better.’’
Alex Yoakum and Zane McCarty added nine points apiece for GW and Taran Fitzpatrick grabbed eight rebounds and Yoakum seven to lead the Patriots to a 47-28 edge off the boards.
“I was really impressed with their intensity all the way through,’’ said Bryan Crislip, Parkersburg’s first-year coach.
For the Big Reds (7-10), Sam Potts scored 13 points, Noah Umpleby nine and Brody Asbury eight. Bryson Singer had six rebounds.a