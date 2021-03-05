CHAPMANVILLE — There could be a changing of the guard this season in Cardinal Conference basketball.
For the last four years, the Chapmanville Tigers have ruled the jungle. This year could be much different. Poca, and possibly others, including Class AAA preseason No. 3 Nitro and No. 6 Logan, could be the teams to beat this year.
Poca, led by University of Virginia commit and junior guard Isaac McKneely, stormed into Danny Godby Gymnasium Friday night and took down the youthful Tigers 70-58 in a season opener.
Noah Rittinger led Poca’s balanced attack with 16 points and five rebounds. McKneely tossed in 14 points, sinking a trio of 3-pointers. Ethan Payne and Jackson Toney each netted 13 points. Toney grabbed six boards, while Payne pulled down five.
The matchup was an early measuring stick for a pair of preseason ranked teams. Poca came into the game ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA, while Chapmanville, winner of the last four Cardinal Conference titles and the previous two Class AA state championships, was sixth. Friday’s game was played before a sparse and scattered crowd of only parents and immediate family members of players and cheerleaders, school staff and media due to COVID protocols.
Nothing may be normal about this season, but Poca coach Allen Osborne hopes his team’s play against the Tigers is a sign of good things to come.
“It feels different this year, but man, it feels good to be able to play again and I’m happy for the kids,” Osborne said. “This is good win for us over Chapmanville, which has a great basketball program. [Coach] Brad [Napier] does a really good job. They are going to win some games. Kambel Meeks stepped up and played some defense for us in the second quarter. Our defense was really good. Anytime you beat Chapmanville at Chapmanville, you’ve got to be happy. Brad will have them ready by the end of the season.”
Toby Payne chipped in with nine points and six assists for the Dots.
“We had good balanced scoring,” Osborne said. “Obviously, there are things that we need to work on but we were excited about playing again.”
Brodie Dalton, one of two sophomore starters back from last year’s Chapmanville team, led the Tigers with a game-high 22 points. Isiah Smith had 13 and Zion Blevins 10.
The Tigers were back-to-back state champs in Class AA in 2018 and 2019 and sported a 22-2 record including the state’s No. 1 ranking last year before the season was shut down prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, denying Chapmanville a shot at a third straight title.
Gone are Chapmanville’s top three players from last year’s team — seniors Obinna Anochili-Killen (Marshall), Andrew Shull (Rio Grande) and Philip Mullins (WVU Tech) — who are now playing in the collegiate ranks. In the last four years, the Tigers had dominated the Cardinal Conference, going 50-2, including last year’s 12-1 mark and going undefeated at 13-0 the previous two seasons before that.
This is a different Chapmanville team, however, as the Tigers are in somewhat of a rebuilding mode.
“It was nice to get a game in,” Napier said. “We needed to play and our kids have been sort of lost without getting to play. We haven’t really gotten to spend a whole lot of time with them. We didn’t even get a summer with them. I think that we would have been a whole different team had we been able to have a summer with them because we play a lot of freshmen and sophomores.
“Our big kid Hunter Jeffrey isn’t back yet. He was quarantined and missed some practices early. He should be back the Nitro game. That will be a big boost to us. He’s one of our older guys who’s played a little bit. He’s a big body at 6-4 and 270 pounds.”