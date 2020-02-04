Boys basketball: Spring Valley boys step up in win over Hurricane

HUNTINGTON — With CJ Meredith on the bench nursing an ankle injury, someone else was going to have to step up and give the Spring Valley Timberwolves a boost if they wanted to defeat the visiting Hurricane Redskins.
It wasn't just one player, or two, but three individuals who answered the call for Spring Valley (8-7) in a 65-56 win over Hurricane Tuesday night at the Wolves Den.
David Livingston, who started in place of Meredith, scored a career-high 16 points, and Corbin Page nabbed a double-double with a career-high 26 points and 14 rebounds, so the offense was there for the Wolves — even absent their leading scorer.
"They were huge. Obviously when you go into a game without your leading scorer you're expecting guys to step up, and they did. We knew it was going to be a battle," Spring Valley coach Cory Maynard said. "We're glad to come out with a win tonight."
The Redskins (5-11) got a big first half from senior Austin Dearing, who tallied 27 of the team's 30 points, giving them a one-point advantage at intermission, 30-29.
The difference in the game came from the defensive play of Reece Stevenson, who spent the majority of his time on the Hurricane sharp-shooter in the second half, holding him to just seven points after the break.
"He made tough shots. It wasn't necessarily poor defense, but he got off to a hot start and hit some tough shots," said Maynard. "We put Reece on him in the second half and he did an excellent job of shutting him down."
Stevenson did not score a point, but he didn't need to score to impact the game in a major way. Locking down on Dearing slowed the Hurricane offense down tremendously, and when that happened, Spring Valley picked up the pace.
That started with point guard Chase Maynard. After overcoming some early turnovers, he kept composed for much of the second half, dishing out 10 assists and scoring nine points.
The Timberwolves closed the third quarter on a 14-3 scoring run to take a 47-38 lead into the final quarter, limiting the Redskins to just one field goal in the final four minutes.
While they kept Dearing at bay, others stepped up and pulled the game within two possessions in the final minutes, namely Austin Womack, who scored each of his eight points in the fourth quarter before fouling out in the final two minutes.
Spring Valley turned the ball over 10 times, five in each half, which kept Hurricane hanging around. The final turnover, a stolen pass by Dearing, who then drove for an easy layup, pulled the Redskins within four points, 60-56, with 1:11 left to play.
Two free throws each and a fast-break score from Brock Booth sealed the win for Spring Valley, which will get a rematch with section foe Cabell Midland Thursday in Ona, likely still without Meredith.
"To bounce back and get this dub tonight was huge for us," said Page, "but we're not stopping now. Every section game is big for us, another one coming up Thursday."
Hurricane will host Huntington Thursday.