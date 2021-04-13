The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Hunter Bush
Point Pleasant senior Hunter Bush averages 23.1 points per game.

 ALEX HAWLEY | Point Pleasant Register

Conference standings

MSAC standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. *George Washington 6-0 11-1
2. Huntington 5-0 9-2
3. *Cabell Midland 6-3 10-3
4. Parkersburg 4-3 4-7
5. *South Charleston 5-3 10-4
6. Capital 3-3 6-5
7. *Hurricane 2-6 6-9
8. Spring Valley 2-7 2-12
9. *St. Albans 2-4 3-8
10. Riverside 0-6 1-11

* Won place-winner game

Note: Due to several league games being canceled, different tiebreakers implemented for MSAC place-winner games.

Cardinal standings

Pos--School Conf All
1. Logan 7-2 12-4
1. Nitro 7-2 12-3
3. Poca 6-2 9-4
4. Winfield 6-3 11-5
5. Herbert Hoover 3-3 10-3
6. Chapmanville 3-5 6-6
7. Scott 2-7 5-10
8. Wayne 1-5 3-9
9. Sissonville 0-6 0-11

Other schools (Class AAAA)

School Record
Greenbrier East 9-2
Parkersburg South 9-5
Woodrow Wilson 5-11

Other schools (Class AAA)

School Record
Lincoln County 10-6
Point Pleasant 8-9
Ripley 6-8
Nicholas County 1-10

Other schools (Class AA)

School Record
Charleston Catholic 9-2
Clay County 10-3
Braxton County 8-4
Ravenswood 10-5
Buffalo 6-7
Roane County 7-10
Mingo Central 2-13

Other schools (Class A)

School Record
Man 11-1
Tug Valley 10-2
Tolsia 7-4
Webster County 8-5
Sherman 5-5
Wahama 4-10
Van 0-11

Conference scoring leaders

MSAC scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
Alex Yoakum, GW 11 228 20.7
Corbin Page, SV 12 246 20.5
Mason Pinkett, GW 12 241 20.1
C. Schmidt, Midland 13 261 20.1
Anthony Hersch, Cap. 11 187 17.0
Bryson Singer, Park. 11 182 16.6
Elijah Poore, Cap. 11 164 14.9
Amare Smith, Hunt. 9 134 14.9
Drew Reed, SA 11 161 14.6
DJ Johnson, SC 13 175 13.5
K.K. Siebert, Mid. 11 148 13.5
Josh Arthur, River. 12 161 13.4
Nas'jaih Jones, Hurr. 12 160 13.3
Carson Dennis, Park. 11 126 11.5
Josh Kopec, Parkers. 11 125 11.4
Wayne Harris, SC 14 158 11.3
Dom. Schmidt, Mid. 11 124 11.3
Brendan Hoffman, Hnt. 11 122 11.1
Palmer Riggio, Mid. 13 138 10.6
Mondrell Dean, SC 14 144 10.3
Jaylen Motley, Hunt. 11 112 10.2

Cardinal scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
Isaac McKneely, Poca 13 279 21.5
Devin Hatfield, HH 13 259 19.9
Dylan Griffith, Siss. 12 225 18.8
Kolton Painter, Nitro 15 246 16.4
Brody Dalton, Chap. 8 127 15.9
Jarron Glick, Logan 16 255 15.9
Eli Robertson, HH 13 204 15.7
Reece Carden, Scott 15 231 15.4
Joseph Udoh, Nitro 15 220 14.7
Cavin White, Scott 15 210 14.0
Ethan Payne, Poca 13 166 12.8
G. Williamson, Log. 16 185 11.6
Jackson Toney, Poca 13 144 11.1
S. Browning, Log. 16 178 11.1
Ethan Kincaid, Win. 16 172 10.8
Trevor Lowe, Nitro 15 159 10.6
Trey Chapman, HH 12 126 10.5

Other schools scoring

Player, School Games Points Average
Caleb May, TV 12 287 23.9
Hunter Bush, Point 117 392 23.1
Bailee Coles, GE 6 137 22.8
William Gabbert, GE 11 232 21.1
Austin Ball, Man 12 241 20.1
Aiden Satterfield, CC 10 189 18.9
John Blankenship, LC 7 131 18.7
Rylee Nicholas, Nich. 10 163 16.3
Cyrus Traugh, South 10 160 16.0
Jake Hogsett, South 14 220 15.7
Caleb Blevins, Man 12 187 15.6
Curtis Litton, Clay 12 187 15.6
Matthew Carte, Rav. 15 230 15.3
Kyelar Morrow, PP 15 229 15.3
Ethan Colegrove, TV 12 175 14.6
Tanner Faulkner, Clay 12 174 14.5
D.J. Coomes, Nich. 12 172 14.3
Alec Hanshaw, Buff. 13 185 14.2
Luke Johnson, Rip. 15 210 14.0
Jayse Tully, LC 13 182 14.0
Eric Chapman, PP 16 208 13.0
Ashton Mooney, PS 10 125 12.5
Peyton Adams, Man 12 149 12.4
Easton Davis, TV 12 148 12.3
Colten Pritt, Clay 12 144 12.0
Cade Goode, Ripley 15 177 11.8
Colby Pishner, NC 11 126 11.5
Noah Thompson, Buf. 13 146 11.2
Ian Reed, TV 12 132 11.0
Jackson Tackett, Man 12 120 10.0

Includes games through Monday. Does not include Braxton County, Mingo Central, Roane County, Sherman, Tolsia, Van, Wahama, Wayne, Webster County and Woodrow Wilson, which have not supplied full reports to the Gazette-Mail.

