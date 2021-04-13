Note: Due to several league games being canceled, different tiebreakers implemented for MSAC place-winner games.
Cardinal standings
Pos--School
Conf
All
1. Logan
7-2
12-4
1. Nitro
7-2
12-3
3. Poca
6-2
9-4
4. Winfield
6-3
11-5
5. Herbert Hoover
3-3
10-3
6. Chapmanville
3-5
6-6
7. Scott
2-7
5-10
8. Wayne
1-5
3-9
9. Sissonville
0-6
0-11
Other schools (Class AAAA)
School
Record
Greenbrier East
9-2
Parkersburg South
9-5
Woodrow Wilson
5-11
Other schools (Class AAA)
School
Record
Lincoln County
10-6
Point Pleasant
8-9
Ripley
6-8
Nicholas County
1-10
Other schools (Class AA)
School
Record
Charleston Catholic
9-2
Clay County
10-3
Braxton County
8-4
Ravenswood
10-5
Buffalo
6-7
Roane County
7-10
Mingo Central
2-13
Other schools (Class A)
School
Record
Man
11-1
Tug Valley
10-2
Tolsia
7-4
Webster County
8-5
Sherman
5-5
Wahama
4-10
Van
0-11
Conference scoring leaders
MSAC scoring
Player, School
Games
Points
Average
Alex Yoakum, GW
11
228
20.7
Corbin Page, SV
12
246
20.5
Mason Pinkett, GW
12
241
20.1
C. Schmidt, Midland
13
261
20.1
Anthony Hersch, Cap.
11
187
17.0
Bryson Singer, Park.
11
182
16.6
Elijah Poore, Cap.
11
164
14.9
Amare Smith, Hunt.
9
134
14.9
Drew Reed, SA
11
161
14.6
DJ Johnson, SC
13
175
13.5
K.K. Siebert, Mid.
11
148
13.5
Josh Arthur, River.
12
161
13.4
Nas'jaih Jones, Hurr.
12
160
13.3
Carson Dennis, Park.
11
126
11.5
Josh Kopec, Parkers.
11
125
11.4
Wayne Harris, SC
14
158
11.3
Dom. Schmidt, Mid.
11
124
11.3
Brendan Hoffman, Hnt.
11
122
11.1
Palmer Riggio, Mid.
13
138
10.6
Mondrell Dean, SC
14
144
10.3
Jaylen Motley, Hunt.
11
112
10.2
Cardinal scoring
Player, School
Games
Points
Average
Isaac McKneely, Poca
13
279
21.5
Devin Hatfield, HH
13
259
19.9
Dylan Griffith, Siss.
12
225
18.8
Kolton Painter, Nitro
15
246
16.4
Brody Dalton, Chap.
8
127
15.9
Jarron Glick, Logan
16
255
15.9
Eli Robertson, HH
13
204
15.7
Reece Carden, Scott
15
231
15.4
Joseph Udoh, Nitro
15
220
14.7
Cavin White, Scott
15
210
14.0
Ethan Payne, Poca
13
166
12.8
G. Williamson, Log.
16
185
11.6
Jackson Toney, Poca
13
144
11.1
S. Browning, Log.
16
178
11.1
Ethan Kincaid, Win.
16
172
10.8
Trevor Lowe, Nitro
15
159
10.6
Trey Chapman, HH
12
126
10.5
Other schools scoring
Player, School
Games
Points
Average
Caleb May, TV
12
287
23.9
Hunter Bush, Point
117
392
23.1
Bailee Coles, GE
6
137
22.8
William Gabbert, GE
11
232
21.1
Austin Ball, Man
12
241
20.1
Aiden Satterfield, CC
10
189
18.9
John Blankenship, LC
7
131
18.7
Rylee Nicholas, Nich.
10
163
16.3
Cyrus Traugh, South
10
160
16.0
Jake Hogsett, South
14
220
15.7
Caleb Blevins, Man
12
187
15.6
Curtis Litton, Clay
12
187
15.6
Matthew Carte, Rav.
15
230
15.3
Kyelar Morrow, PP
15
229
15.3
Ethan Colegrove, TV
12
175
14.6
Tanner Faulkner, Clay
12
174
14.5
D.J. Coomes, Nich.
12
172
14.3
Alec Hanshaw, Buff.
13
185
14.2
Luke Johnson, Rip.
15
210
14.0
Jayse Tully, LC
13
182
14.0
Eric Chapman, PP
16
208
13.0
Ashton Mooney, PS
10
125
12.5
Peyton Adams, Man
12
149
12.4
Easton Davis, TV
12
148
12.3
Colten Pritt, Clay
12
144
12.0
Cade Goode, Ripley
15
177
11.8
Colby Pishner, NC
11
126
11.5
Noah Thompson, Buf.
13
146
11.2
Ian Reed, TV
12
132
11.0
Jackson Tackett, Man
12
120
10.0
Includes games through Monday. Does not include Braxton County, Mingo Central, Roane County, Sherman, Tolsia, Van, Wahama, Wayne, Webster County and Woodrow Wilson, which have not supplied full reports to the Gazette-Mail.